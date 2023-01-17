Australian Jazz and Soul singer Renee Geyer Died at 69: Singer’s Death Cause Explained

The iconic Australian jazz and soul singer known for hits, including Say I Love You and It’s A Man’s Man’s World, passed away at 69. As per her label, Geyer died peacefully in the presence of her family and friends.

The Statement reads: “Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most – performing for her loyal fans around the country,”

“Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest. Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure, and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.”

Renee Geyer’s Death Cause Explained

Per the statement, the power pact singer died following complications due to her hip surgery just a few weeks after her performance to a full house. Renee’s death saddened her fans and left the Australian music industry inconsolable.

Everything about the Iconic Jazz and Soul Singer, Renee Geyer

Renee was born on September 11, 1953, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Australian singer was one of the finest exponents of jazz and soul. She, as a teenager, started singing in the 1970s and rose to fame in her five decades career span with hits including Heading in the right direction, Stares and Whispers, It’s a Man’s Man’s World and Say I Love You.

In 2000 Geyer’s autobiography ‘Confessions of a Difficult Woman’ was published, in which she shares her drug addictions, sex life and career. She chronicles herself as “a white Hungarian Jew from Australia sounding like a 65-year-old black man from Alabama”. She also revealed that she had been revived three times from overdosing and had undergone several abortions.

“At the times I got pregnant I was not responsible enough to have a child,” she said in an interview. “I regretted it every time I’ve had to do it, but I have no qualms about doing it.”

After spending ten years in the US, Geyer returned to Australia in the mid-1990s and continued her career with her 2003 album Tenderland, which ranked at no.11 on the ARIA albums charts.

Geyer, in her five decades career span, despite being nominated for the Aria award multiple times,, never won. But in 2005, she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and, in 2013, the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. She was also honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Australian Women in Music Awards.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Renee

Following her demise, tributes began to pour on the internet. Social media is filled with her tribute messages. Our condolences and support are with her family, friends and relatives. May her divine soul rest in peace forever.

Marcia Hines, a singer on Twitter, paid tribute: “to Renée Geyer. A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song.

Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and to the Australian music industry as a whole, who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard.”

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil wrote: “Of course she blew the roof off. One of the very best voices we ever had the privilege to hear,”

Australian Pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky stated her as “Australia’s Queen of Soul.”

