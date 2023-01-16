Zmanguni Gumede Reason for Death: How did Mampintsha’s Mother Pass Away? Discovered

Mampintsha’s mother, Zamanguni Gumede, has died. Let us look into Zamanguni Gumede’s death and reason for death in further depth.

Zamanguni Gumede Died in What Manner?

Mandlenkosi “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s mother, Zamanguni Gumede (64), died after being admitted at Wentworth hospital for a stroke after the sudden loss of his musician son in December. Mampintsha’s sister, Pinki Gumede, notified the Daily Sun that her sister had died suddenly. She claimed to have paid her a daytime visit.

“When I left her, she looked well,” Pinki said. We were all laughing as she told us jokes. So, when I left her, she was in a good mood, and I felt she was improving.”

The Cause of Death for Zamanguni Gumede:

We regret that we must notify you that Zamanguni Gumede has died. Mampintsha’s mother, Zamanguni Gumede, was allegedly hospitalised after a stroke. It comes after Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo was buried by his devastated mother in December. Mampintsha died after a stroke. Mampintsha’s sister, Pinky Gumede, told the media that her mother had suffered liver problems since 2016 and that her son’s death had exacerbated them. Pinky claimed that Zamanguni needed to be admitted to a private hospital and see a psychologist to cope with trauma. She appealed to the population for assistance. Pinky said that she and her family were “too terrified” to seek help from Babes’ relatives.

Since her husband’s death, videos of Babes playing in nightclubs and her live social media broadcasts have risen to the top of trending topics. The timeline has been spreading a video of Babes’ alleged WhatsApp status, which purports to show CCTV footage from her home.

What was the Identity of Zamanguni Gumede?

Mampintsha’s mother, Zamanguni Gumede. Mampintsha is a South African record producer and recording artist from Umrazi. He also co-founded the musical group Big Nuz. Mampintsha has garnered national recognition for the several successes he has made for Kwaito. Mampintsha is constantly in the news for the wrong reasons because of the people he is linked with. According to Zalebs’ claims, he is presently 40 years old. Big Nuz extended his career by collaborating with artists such as Kid Mokoena from Why Not Entertainment after releasing his first album Zozo in 2006 and signing with Gallo Records. Gallo Records was chastised for poor management when the album failed to meet the expectations of the sales department. Mampintsha was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after suffering a stroke. His former manager, Dogg Dbn, said that the musician’s health worsened over time before his death. Mampintsha died on Christmas Eve.

