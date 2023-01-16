How Did Trent Gregory Die? Cause of Death Explained

Following Trent Gregory’s passing news, the whole Ellison Eagle Family is in deep mourning.

Who is Trent Gregory?

Trent was a beloved part of the Ellison High School community who dedicated his life to inspiring, motivating, and leading those around him. Trent was an undeniable presence to the students and staff who were fortunate enough to know him, bringing positivity, warmth, and passion to all he encountered. His impact as a true pillar in his community will be remembered for many years; he taught us all with an unparalleled work ethic and unwavering integrity. Coach Gregory, you will be sorely missed by your teachers, players, family, friends, and colleagues.

How Did Trent Gregory Die?

Trent Gregory was a remarkable teacher who made a difference for students at Ellison High School in Killeen, Texas. Unfortunately, his time on Earth was cut short when he died of a major heart attack just after giving the eulogy at his mother’s burial. Trent’s passing will be strongly felt in his community and by previous classmates who were lucky enough to have experienced Trent’s kindness and loving attitude while attending Ellison High School.

Tributes to Trent Gregory:

Oh no! That is heartbreaking. Trent was a wonderful person. Please keep his family in your prayers. Juliana is also in the hospital. Trent and I have played sports together since we were kids, and this stings like hell. He was a wonderful man, and my son, Chris Kuta, adored him. I’m sure they’re currently coaching a fantastic football team in paradise. He was an excellent coach who was enthusiastic about teaching children life skills. Just sad thinking about some of the outstanding guys from the class of ’79, Mike Dixon and now Trent. I was fortunate to play football with both and was blasted by both simultaneously in practice. They both inspired me to do better.

