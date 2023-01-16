How did Greg Becks die? The Becks Florist Owner Died At 67

Gregory “Greg” V. Becks, the fourth-generation owner of a long-standing neighbourhood flower shop, has died

What Happened to Greg Becks?

Greg Becks died at the age of 67. According to the official obituary, Becks was the owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria. His mother and grandparents predeceased him. “Our family has been fortunate to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother Victor, who thanks the employees for their efforts. “There’s no doubt that Greg will be missed, but because we have such an amazing team, things will go on.” Greg is survived by his love and best friend, Mary Reynolds; daughter, Ash “Miss A” Reynolds; brother, Victor Becks; his cherished dog, Tala, AKA Tally wacker, and his father, Bill Becks. Greg is also leaving behind his loving staff.

How did Greg Becks die?

Gregory V. Becks, 67, of Pekin, died on January 14, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. His cause of death has not been disclosed, but given that he died in the OSF St. Francis Medical Center Adult Heart Unit, he may have had cardiac issues. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., a gathering of friends and family will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Donations can be made to the OSF St. Francis Medical Center Adult Heart Unit in place of flowers.

Greg Becks is a Fourth-Generation Florist:

Greg was the fourth-generation proprietor of Becks Florist, which had been in operation since 1934. His passion for plants and flowers offered joy and smiles to many people through his business. He graduated from Bradley University and was pleased with his long-term professional relationship with them. Greg was an essential part of the surrounding business community and valued his connections. He was friendly and kind to many people, but his compassion was often unnoticed. Greg liked to read, build Legos, golf, and spend time with his dog, Tala. He enjoyed travelling with Mary and Ash and seeing new places as a family. Greg impacted many people’s lives, and his presence will be missed.

Becks discusses the busiest days of the year:

Greg Becks, a proprietor of Becks Florist, says Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days. Other popular holidays, such as Mother’s Day and Christmas, last multiple days or weeks. On Friday, employees began working before 6 a.m., and preparations for getting flowers out the door and distributed throughout central Illinois started. “They may come up to the door, there’s somebody there, and say, ‘Is that for me?’ and that’s what it’s all about,” Becks explained. Many arrangements and orders provide the option of combining flowers with balloons, toy animals, or snacks. Cold weather exacerbated the rush of Valentine’s Day delivery.

