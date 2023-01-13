How did Lisa Marie Presley die? The daughter of Elvis Died At 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, has died. She was 54 years old. “With a heavy heart, I must deliver the heartbreaking news that my daughter Lisa has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate and loving woman I had ever met. We want privacy as we attempt to cope with this tragic loss. Thank you for your support and prayers. There will be no additional remark at this time.”

What happened to. Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, passed away in a hospital. “It is with a heavy heart,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, says.

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, with whom she cohabited until death, was also on his way home after dropping the kids off at school. He continued CPR until the paramedics arrived.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department quoted in People, a woman who was not breathing was reported at home in the 5900 block in Calabasas.

Before being rushed to the hospital for “urgent medical attention,” they stated that Lisa Marie showed “signs of life” when they arrived and began CPR. She received at least one epinephrine injection and had her pulse restored before being transported to a neighboring hospital.

What is Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death?

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death: Revealed Mother Priscilla Presley reveals that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, died at 54 after being hospitalized. Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child and a singer in her own right, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after emergency workers were summoned to her Calabasas home. Her current situation is unclear. Priscilla Presley merely wrote, “My precious daughter Lisa Marie was transported to the hospital,” without explaining the hospitalization. “She is currently receiving the best care. We request restraint at this time because we are aware of prayers worldwide.” Sources confirmed her death on Thursday, January 12, night. She was certified dead at a Los Angeles hospital just days before her 55th birthday.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death was confirmed mere hours after being taken to the hospital for a “full” cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the intensive care unit, in an induced coma, and critical condition when she died.

Who is Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley, an American singer-songwriter, died on January 12, 2023, and February 1, 1968. She was the sole heir to her father’s legacy, which included singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Presley released three albums during his music career: To Whom It May Concern in 2003 and Storm & Grace in 2012. Her debut album received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Presley also released non-album singles, including duets with her father on songs he had already made public before his death. Previous marriages were held by Michael Jackson, Danny Keough, Nicolas Cage, Michael Lockwood, and Nicolas Presley.

