Who was Nastia Liukin engaged to? Who is the current boyfriend of Nastia Liukin?

Nastia Liukin is a well-known American ex-artistic gymnast. Nastia is a five-time Olympic medalist, the 2008 Olympic All-Around champion, the 2005 world champion on the uneven bars, and the 2005 and 2007 world champion on the balance beam. Nastia Liukin won the U.S. all-around twice as a junior and twice as a senior. In winning the National Champion. Nastia Liukin has won nine world championship medals. Nastia Liukin returned to gymnastics with a second Olympic appearance in 2012 but did not make the team in 2012 and retired from the Games in 2012.

How tall is Nastia Liukin?

Nastia Liukin’s height is approx 5 feet 3 inches or 160 cm tall, and Nastia Liukin’s weight is 52 kg. Nastia Liukin’s full name is Anastasia Valeryevna Liukina. Nastia Liukin’s age is 33 years, and her birth date is October 30, 1989. Nastia Liukin was born to Valeri Liukin and Anna Kotchneva in Moscow, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union (now Moscow, Russian Federation). Nastia Liukin’s nationality is Russian-American.

Who Is Nastia Liukin Dating?

Many people have a question that, who is Nastia Liukin dating? Who is Nastia Liukin boyfriend? Here you will get all the information you want to know. Nastia Liukin was previously dating Matt Lombardi, but after breaking up with him, Nastia is currently dating Ben. Nastia is in a relationship with Ben.

Who Is Nastia Liukin Boyfriend 2022?

Currently, Nastia Liukin’s new boyfriend is Ben. Nastia dates Ben after ending her relationship with Matt Lombardi. Sometime back, Ben and Nastia shared pictures from their vacation. Ben and Nastia enjoy their vacation in Las Catalinas, Costa Rica. Their fans hope that they stay in a long relationship and be happy.

Who is Nastia Liukin Husband?

Everyone is very excited to know about Nastia Liukin’s husband. Everyone wants to know the name of Nastia Liukin’s husband. But let us tell you that Nastia Liukin started dating Matt Lombardi. Shortly after dating, Nastia and Matt Lombardi became engaged. But after three years of engagement, both of them ended their relationship. Nastia did not get married even after having a long relationship. Matt Lombardi is an ice hockey player. And played in National Hockey League. Matt played for many teams, like Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, and Anaheim Ducks.

