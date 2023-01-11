Who does Jennifer Coolidge date? Know Jennifer Dating and Married Life

Jennifer Coolidge is an American actress. She is well-recognized for her work in comedic television and films. Jennifer Coolidge is famous for her role in the 2 Broke Girls, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and the Joey series. Jennifer Coolidge won many awards in her life, including Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and more. In 2022, Jennifer Coolidge appeared in “The White Lotus” and “The Watcher” television series. In 2023, Jennifer Coolidge will be seen in the “Shotgun Wedding” and “We Have a Ghost” films.

How old is Jennifer Coolidge?

Jennifer Coolidge’s full name is Jennifer Audrey Coolidge. Jennifer Coolidge’s age is 61 years. Jennifer’s birth date is August 28, 1961. Jennifer Coolidge was born in Norwell, Massachusetts, U.S., to Gretchen Knauff and Paul Constant Coolidge. Jennifer did her studies at Emerson College and then at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Jennifer Coolidge’s nationality is American.

Who is Jennifer Coolidge Boyfriend?

Jennifer Coolidge dated comedian Chris Kattan a few years back. After this, no more information was found about their relationship. Some time ago, rumors of Jennifer Coolidge’s relationship with Tom Mahoney also surfaced, but Jennifer did not confirm it. There is no information on whether Jennifer Coolidge is in a relationship or not. Jennifer Coolidge keeps her personal life private, due to which very little information is available about her personal life.

Is Jennifer Coolidge married?

No, Jennifer Coolidge is unmarried. Jennifer Coolidge is not married yet. She has had some affairs, but Jennifer has not made anyone her life partner.

What is Jennifer Coolidge best known for?

Jennifer Coolidge is well known for her role in Jeanine Stifler in the “American Pie” film. Jennifer made her acting debut in 1993 with the “Seinfeld” as Jodi. In 1995, Jennifer made her television debut with the “Not of this Earth” series as a nurse.

After that, Jennifer Coolidge acted in many movies and tv shows, including Plump Fiction, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, American Pie 2, A Mighty Wind, A Night at the Roxbury, A Mighty Wind, American Wedding, For Your Consideration, Foreign Exchange, Gentlemen Broncos, American Reunion, Like a Boss, Single All the Way, The Monroes, Rude Awakening, The Andy Dick Show, Game Over, Nip/Tuck, Kath & Kim, Fish Hooks, Inside Amy Schumer, The Fungies!, Ten Year Old Tom, and more.

