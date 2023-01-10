N.C. murder-suicide 5 dead: Who is Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr?

A murder-suicide in North Carolina claimed the lives of five people, three of whom were children, according to High Point police. On Monday, they released the identities of some of the victims. Investigators suspect Huband killed his wife and three children in a murder-suicide in North Carolina after this occurrence. Athalia Crayton, 46, has been identified as the woman. According to law enforcement authorities, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, is responsible for this heinous murder. In this post, we’ll look at what occurred to the victim, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr, and why he murdered his own family.

What happened in the murder-suicide case?

According to authorities, a man opened fire inside his North Carolina home, killing his wife, three children, and then himself. Officers were dispatched to Mossy Meadow Drive on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. in response to two people calling for help. When officers arrived, they were contacted by a man and a woman claiming assistance. According to the police, these people fled the house. According to the authorities, five people were discovered inside the house after breaking down the door. All of the victims were declared dead at the scene.

Murder-suicide case:

This was a murder-suicide, according to police. According to the investigation, 45-year-old Robert Crayton Jr. murdered his wife and three children before shooting himself. The victims included Athalia Crayton, 46, Kasin Crayton, 18, and two children, ages 16 and 10. High Point police have visited this address five additional times since 2014. Before this incident, the most recent police visit came on January 3, when officers served an order for an involuntary mental commitment. Officers report that there is currently no information indicating a threat to the neighbourhood. According to Guilford County Schools, the 10-year-old and two killed pupils attended Union Hill Elementary School and Ragsdale High School.

The school system made the following statement:

“We hate to advise you that a 10-year-old kid from Union Hill Elementary School, an 18-year-old student from Ragsdale High School, and a 16-year-old student from Ragsdale High School recently passed away. Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for the family. The district is prepared to assist the family in any way they require, and crisis teams from the district will be on-site at both campuses throughout the week.”

Who is Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr?

A guy accused of murdering his wife and children has a history of mental illness. He murdered his wife, Athalia Crayton, three of their children, and himself on Saturday in HighPoint, North Carolina. He worked as an actor. Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr. appeared in several television episodes.

Why did he kill his family?

The cause of the tragedy remained unknown as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing, according to High Point police. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the community is in danger. “That will be considered in the investigation. We may never know why – what goes through a person’s heart and thoughts to accomplish anything dies with him on occasion. “I’ve told the family,” Welsh said. “At the moment, we have no idea why.” The crime scene was particularly gruesome, and Stroud voiced concern for his officers who might have “seen what you can’t unsee” that day. “Now we have to keep an eye on our cops.

“It was a serious crime scene,” the chief explained. “We must be cognizant of our officers’ mental health and how they deal with this situation.” According to sources, High Point police officers have been summoned to the gunshot location five more times since 2014. However, we believe the family removed it.” Authorities in Utah stated that a man shot seven members of his family before turning the weapon on himself three days before the murder-suicide in North Carolina on Saturday.

