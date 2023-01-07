Who is Jen Shah’s Husband? Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years for fraud scheme

Jen Shah is a well-recognized television personality. Jen is best known for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality tv series. In this show, she works as a cast member. Jen Shah has been working on this reality show since November 2020. In March 2021, she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. This was followed by a plea of ​​not guilty to both charges. Jan’s law case was featured in the documentary film “Housewife and the Shah Shocker”, which premiered on Hulu in November of that year.

Jen Shah sentenced to 6 and half years for fraud scheme

In March 2021, she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. This was followed by a plea of ​​not guilty to both charges. In July 2022, Jan Shah pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud. On 6 January 2023, Jan was given a prison sentence of 6.5 years. Jan Shah will be subject to 5 years of supervised release once she is released from prison.

It truly breaks my heart to see what greed does to innocent people! STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR JEN SHAH’S ACTIONS! SHE DESERVED MORE THAN 6.5 YEARS!!

How can anyone support a monster who stole from elderly people and their hard earned money?! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/wPyD0uvK5y — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) January 6, 2023

Who is Jen Shah Husband?

Jen Shah is a married lady. Jen Shah married in 1994. Jen Shah husband’s name is Sharrieff Shah. He is a football coach and former football player. He was also a lawyer and NFLPA-certified agent. Currently, He is working for the University of Utah as a special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Jen and Sharrieff have two sons. Even after so many years of marriage, both are still together.

Where is Jen Shah from?

Jen Shah is from Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Jen was born to her parents on October 4, 1973, and Jen Shah’s age is 49 years. Jen’s birth name is Jennifer Lui. Jen Shah is of Hawaiian and Tongan descent. Jen Shah was first Mormon, but later, she converted to Islam. She did her studies at the University of Utah (BS). Jen Shah’s nationality is American.

Read Also:- Who is Ashli Babbitt’s Mother? Why Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested?