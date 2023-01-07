Who is Earl Boen Wife? How did Earl Boen die at the age of 81?

Earl Boen was a professional American Actor. Recently Earl Bunn’s death came to light in which he died on 5 January 2023. Earl was well-recognized as criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman in the “Terminator” film series. Earl was famous for The Terminator (1984), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator: Dark Fate, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991).

Earl Boen also got a lot of recognition in the field of voice-over. Earl did many voice characters, including Police Chief Kanifky in Bonkers, Mr. Bleakman in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Señor Senior, Senior in Kim Possible, the narrator and King Terenas Menethil II in World of Warcraft, and Captain LeChuck in the Monkey Island series.

“Terminator” actor Earl Boen passed away at 81

Earl Boen was known as Eril Bowen/Earl Bowen/Earl Brown. On 5 January 2023, Earl Boen died at the age of 81 in Hawaii. Earl Boen death cause was diagnosed with lung cancer. Earl lived in Hawaii, United States, with his second wife, Cathy, and their daughter and grandson before his death. The news of Earl Boen’s death was shared by his family. His fans were deeply saddened by Earl’s death and paid tribute on social media.

Veteran character actor EARL BOEN sadly passed away yesterday in Hawaii at the age of 81. In addition to being in the first 3 Terminator films, he voice LeChuck in Monkey Island 2. pic.twitter.com/0VWgBuXgxI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 7, 2023

Who is Earl Boen Wife?

Earl Boen first married in 1970. Earl Boen’s first wife’s name is Carole Kean. She was an actress. But on 23 April 2001, Carole Kean died of ovarian cancer at the age of 58.

A few years after Carroll’s death, the Earl remarried. Earl Boen’s second wife’s name is Cathy. Earl and Cathy have a daughter. Earl lived in Hawaii, United States, with his grandson, daughter and second wife before his death, Where he died.

Know About Earl Boen’s Acting Career

Earl Boen made his career in 1974 with the “Great Performances” live-action as Le Bret. In 1987, Earl made his film debut with “The Dragon That Wasn’t (Or Was He?)” an uncredited role Mr. Tusker. Earl was last seen in the film “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019.

Earl Boen acted in many movies and tv series, including The Taming of the Shrew, What’s Happening!, Hawaii Five-O, Richie Brockelman, Private Eye, Barnaby Jones, Eight Is Enough, A Man Called Sloane, Battle Beyond the Stars, Benson, The Powers of Matthew Star, The Man with Two Brains, Mama’s Family, Movers & Shakers, The Law & Harry McGraw, The Golden Girls, Ali: An American Hero, The Wild Thornberrys Movie, Clifford’s Really Big Movie, X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men, ABC Weekend Special, Pinky and the Brain, Dexter’s Laboratory, Kim Possible, and more.

