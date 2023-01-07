What happened to Rob49? Miami Gardens Shooting Explained

Rob49, a well-known New Orleans rapper only 23 years old, was recently shot during French Montana’s music video in Miami on January 5, 2023. The good news is that he escaped and is now safe. However, Montana’s security has been injured and is fighting for his life. According to Royal Intel, approximately ten persons were injured in the gunshots, but the identities of the other victims have not yet been revealed.

Rob49: Shooting Explained

On Thursday night, many people were shot outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida. According to media reports, rapper French Montana was reportedly filming a music video nearby when the incident occurred. According to Miami Gardens Police, a confrontation that began somewhere culminated at the restaurant The Licking when a shooting ensued. According to officials, several people were hurt. Following the shooting, many local businesses and restaurants were forced to close. Authorities have not confirmed the precise number of victims injured in the incident, but at least ten people were affected, according to sources reported by local news agencies. There were numerous police cars on the scene. A nearby news source stated that by 8 p.m., the police had arrived, but no one had been taken into custody. The injured can be seen lying as the shooting occurred outside The Licking in the 17600 block of Northwest in Miami Gardens. A video of the incident has already gone viral on the internet.

Officials Statement:

“The scenario is still under investigation,” said the New Orleans Police Department. According to MGPD detective Diana Gorgue, there are multiple shootings and cases. “We’re still working. We cannot confirm any figures because everything is still new, and they are investigating. On the other hand, Montana’s security has been injured and is presumably struggling for his life. According to Royal Intel, around ten persons were injured in the gunfire, although the identities of the other victims have not yet been released. Several people were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

What happened to Rob49?

On January 5, 2023, Rob49, a well-known New Orleans rapper only 23 years old, was shot among those involved in the terrifying incident. He was in Miami filming French Montana’s music video. According to the report, he is still in the hospital, and the doctors are taking care of him. Music journalist Nicholas Liddle tweeted that Rob49 is doing well following the incident.

Who is Rob49?

Robert Thomas, better known as Rob49, was born in 1999 and has become well-known for his songs about striking images inspired by his experience. His first passion was nursing, but he pursued rapping as a successful career. Future, The Weeknd, and Meek Mill all had a significant influence on him. His parents were both incarcerated when he was a teenager. He also enjoyed rapping, though he began making music in 2020. However, after his powers were revealed during a recording session with one of his friends, he began participating in regular sessions.

