A Little Girl Eva Hayden, Dies of Sepsis

A four-year-old child who died following “lost opportunities” at the hospital was a “caring little girl who loved to help people”.

How did Eva Hayden Die?

Eva Hayden was transported to Alder Hey’s emergency room in January 2020 after collapsing only weeks after Christmas. Eva perished despite the most significant efforts of her father and paramedics to resuscitate her. Hospitals have apologised to Eva’s parents after her death after a coroner called for improvements to prevent future fatalities. It was previously reported that Eva, a little girl, experienced sepsis after her family was not advised about the hazards of a condition being studied and her vulnerability to infection.

Tributes to Eva Hayden:

“We remember Eva as such a little child, and throughout her short life, she wanted to assist people,” Michelle, 50, said in a tribute to her daughter. Even at nursery, when a little girl was having difficulty settling, Eva took her under her wing to the point where she would only come into a nursery when Eva was present. “I’m sure Eva would never want this to happen to another child or family. She was unique, and that is how we will remember her: as a one-of-a-kind gift to the world for a limited time.”

Eva Hayden’s Illness:

Eva, from Kirkby, got an infection in her left foot in October 2019 and was transported to Ormskirk District General Hospital. Blood tests suggested she had neutropenia, and she went to Ormskirk hospital for more tests three times in November, but the results remained low. Despite this, no action was taken, and no more blood tests were scheduled for Eva, according to her relatives. Eva felt ill in January 2020, with a fever, rash on her arms and chest, and pain in her feet when walking. The family was told to travel immediately to A&E at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after visiting Kirkby walk-in centre, but she was shortly discharged with a virus.

What is Eva Hayden’s Cause of Death?

Coroner Andre Rebello stated that medics “lost opportunities” in treating Eva, who died of sepsis and bone marrow hypoplasia. Families have been apologised to by Ormskirk General Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Mum Michelle said: “We are deeply disappointed that Eva got lost in a system of two hospitals caring for her. We didn’t find out about Eva’s neutropenia and how terrible it was until nearly two years after her death, which affected us hard. It’s difficult to imagine that a doctor did not sit with us to explain this and how things may have turned out differently.

“Eva was a lively little girl, and she relied on the hospital staff to provide her with the necessary follow-up. She simply slipped between the gaps, which is utterly unacceptable in a modern health system with norms and practises in place to prevent this from happening.” Both hospital trusts stated that there were “a number of shortcomings” and that lessons had been learned. A Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust spokeswoman added: “The Trust extends its heartfelt condolences to Eva’s family on their tragic loss. Following Eva’s death, an early and thorough investigation was conducted, and action plans were put in place to guarantee that lessons were learned.

Read Also – Aaron Hernandez Fiancé, Accused of Misspending Money