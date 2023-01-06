Giannis Antetokounmpo registers career high 55 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a star for the Bucks, had 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists on Wednesday, helping his team defeat the Raptors 104-101 in overtime. What you must understand is as follows:

The last comeback attempt by Toronto was thwarted by Antetokounmpo’s efforts. After trailing by 16 with 1:15 remaining in regulation, the Raptors demanded overtime.

The last time a player had at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game was in 1967-68 (five games), and this is the third time this season that has happened. Nikola Joki and Luka Doni are the other two players to accomplish that feat.

With 31 points, Antetokounmpo’s triple-double places him alongside John Havlicek and Draymond Green for the 15th-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

The day after scoring a career-high 55 points in a 123-113 victory over Washington, two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo recorded his first 30-20-10 performance. He had scored 40 or more points in three straight games prior to Wednesday, and he ended the month of December averaging 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

It has been a significant week

Antetokounmpo recorded a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on Tuesday night. The Bucks were without Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Joe Ingles, and Khris Middleton when he recorded a triple-double of 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists less than 24 hours later. As the Bucks have played many games without their regulars in recent weeks, Antetokounmpo has produced a number of herculean performances. He used his mind to will the undermanned Bucks team to victory in this game. — Nehm.

After the game on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo spoke to the media and said that while he recognizes the appeal of a 55-point performance, he aspires to be consistent enough for people to grow weary of his brilliance. People will likely believe that this level of output is typical if you have a 30/20/10 triple-double the following night.

Antetokounmpo did just enough to lead the Bucks to win despite their offensive struggles for much of the game and their 12 mistakes against the Raptors’ tough defence, including the unbelievable pass he fired to Grayson Allen from beneath the hoop with just over 10 seconds left in overtime. In such situation, finding a player who was free across the court required amazing vision. — Nehm.

What a bizarre game this was!!

No player made more than nine accurate field goals, while Antetokounmpo committed 12 errors. Stranger still, Scottie Barnes, who had nine points but hadn’t scored before the fourth quarter, was the player with the most. Antetokounmpo set the rules of engagement as he does in almost every game, but the Raptors held him in check well enough to win even with a C-minus shooting performance.

Instead, they dipped as close as they ever did to their lowest field goal percentage in franchise history (27 percent in November 2000) right up until the end of regulation. The Raptors are capable of making games into rock fights, and they did so in this match. But Antetokounmpo will always be able to carry the most weight. It’s Koreen.

Regarding Antetokounmpo’s tenth assist, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, “The last pass to Grayson (Allen) is just – the fact that he gets to the paint, the fact that he gets to the rim, and then it felt like it was a dart to Grayson. He was struck squarely in the shooting pocket. Just a major play. A big no-no. Grayson succeeded in taking it down. “.

