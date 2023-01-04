How did Beth Steffen die? School District Principal Died In Accident

Beth Steffen, the principal of the Verona Area School District, died. Let’s take a closer look at how Beth Steffen died and what caused her death.

How did Beth Steffen die?

Beth Steffen, the principal of the Verona Area School District, died. Let’s take a closer look at how Beth Steffen died and what caused her death. Beth Steffen, the principal of Badger Ridge Middle School, died after being hit by an automobile on Monday, January 3, in Fitchburg. The terrible news was announced on Facebook by the Verona Area School District. “The Verona Area School District endured a profound loss today, and our hearts are beyond crushed,” they wrote. Beth Steffen, principal of Badger Ridge Middle School, died this morning due to a car-pedestrian accident. “We send our heartfelt sympathies to Beth’s family as well as all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families.”

What is Beth Steffen’s Cause of Death?

The cause of death for Beth Steffen was an automobile accident. On Tuesday morning, she was walking in Fitchburg when she was hit by a car. At around 6:30 a.m., the collision occurred in the 2900 block of South Syene Road. According to a police press release, the woman was treated at a nearby hospital before passing suddenly. The car’s driver remained on the scene and assisted police with their investigation. During the investigation, South Syene Road was closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive, close to the accident site, for approximately three and a half hours.

Who is Beth Steffen?

Beth Steffen, 56, was the temporary principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-2023 school year. According to the Verona Press, she was selected for that post after working as a language, literacy, and equality specialist at the school. Steffen was the principal of Edgewood High School from 2018 until her appointment in Verona. She had worked in MMSD for 17 years in various capacities. Her LinkedIn page states that she began her career in Madison in 2001 as an English teacher at La Follette High School, a position she held until 2008. She returned to La Follette as an assistant principal from 2016 to 2018 after serving as a district-wide literacy coach for eight years.

Tributes to Beth Steffen:

Many individuals expressed their condolences to her family and how much they adored her. Joel Gratz stated on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking and devastating news. Beth Steffen was one of the most dedicated, compassionate, and incredible educators and school leaders there has ever been! We should have cloned her instead of losing the original.” Alyssa Lynn added, “Ms Steffon helped me so much at LaFollette; she helped me get into college and helped me become such a fantastic writer. This has simply broken my heart.” Reene Marie added, “Peace be with you, Beth. We are sending healing thoughts to her family, our BRMS employees, and students.”

Read Also – Annabelle sreberny Dies; A Famous Jewish Socialist Passed Away At 73