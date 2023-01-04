A snowmobile crash near Cambridge killed two people on New Year’s Day

In a snowmobile crash near Cambridge, two 21 years old died in the early morning of the new year. 21-year-old driver Melander, the driver of a snowmobile, was declared dead at the spot, as informed by the Isanti County Sheriff’s office. 21-year-old Faith Nelson, the passenger of a Snowmobile, was immediately taken to the Mercy Hospital in severe condition. Due to heavy wounds and injuries, the Sheriff’s office also declared her dead on Tuesday afternoon.

What happened in the Snowmobile crash

The timing of the accident is around 1 am on January 1. According to the Police, Melander’s snowmobile struck the tree while trying to return to land after a short ride on Lake Francis. Speed and Impairment also gave contributed to this accident, as told by the Sheriff’s Office.

After this painful incident, the “GoFundMe” page is created to support the families of Melander and Nelson. This accident took a storm in the families of both adults. Nelson’s family, the tragedy is another loss; because Faith Nelson’s sister Maddy died at the age of 18 in 2016.

On the other side, Melander was a fresh graduate in the year 2020 from Cambridge-Isanti High School, working as an operator with Hobbs Excavating at the time of the accident, the information provided in his obituary. Melander was an active member of the 49ers Union.

Who was Hunter Melander

Hunter Eric Melander was born on octorber 25, 2001 to Chand and Karen Melander. He was just 21 years old and had recently graduated from Isanti High school in 2020. He was very popular in his community. He was a hardworking man and worked as a heavy equipment operator at Hobbs Excavating. Now the people from his community are paying tribute to this young man.

Who was Faith Nelson

Cambridge-based Faith Nelson was also 21 years old. She also graduated from Cambridge- Isanti High school in the year 2020. She was riding as a passenger with the Hunter when both met this tragic incident. Faith was taken to the hospital after being rescued from under the snow. Some of her friends help to plough the snow to take her out from the snow.

