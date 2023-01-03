Massachusetts police searching for a missing Maine man

A man was reported missing after he was last seen in Massachusetts, and now the police are searching for him. 31-year-old Michael Gray was missing from Sunday at around 10:33 am, as posted on Facebook by the Peabody Police Department. Michael Gray was last seen on Saturday night after being locked out of his car; just after some time, the Peabody police received a call for assistance, but he could not get into his vehicle. According to the release statement, “he gave a ride to family member’s workplace in Peabody”.

“Peabody Police (MA) Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Michael Gray of Maine. Michael was reported missing from a family member on 12-11-2022 at 10:33 am.

Mr Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. Mr Gray called the Peabody Police for assistance in opening his vehicle, but after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s place of employment on Main St in Peabody, MA.

Gray is described as a White Male, age 31, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

We believe he is operating a 2015 Black Ford Escape MA Reg# 7AF586.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Sullivan at 978-538- 6323 or Peabody Police at 978-531-1212.”

