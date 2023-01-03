Damar Hamlin in serious condition after collapsing during Bengals game: CPR was administered at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Monday night Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during a night football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsed on the field. Damar was in serious condition and was immediately taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical centre. An hour after the incident, the game was temporarily suspended. Before falling back to the ground and lying senseless, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter.

Hamlin’s friend Jordon Rooney on Twitter wrote about his condition: ‘His vitals are back to normal, and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. ‘We will provide updates as we have them.’

What Happened Exactly During the Match?

Damar Hamlin collapsed after he tackled Bengal’s receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter. After trying to get up from the tackle, Hamlin fell backwards to the field at 8:55 pm. He was surrounded by players from both teams, stunned by what had happened suddenly. Paramedics were soon given to him. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, and an automated external defibrillator was required. Hamlin has then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre in the ambulance at 9:25 pm. However, the specific reason for his collapse has not been revealed yet. Many Bills fans and a few Bengals fans were gathered on a corner from the emergency room entrance to pray for Damar, with a few holding candles.

Prayers for Damar Hamlin

After the tragic incident, both the team players are distressed by the situation, with some crying for him. Emotions ran high, with all the players praying for Hamlin.

In a statement to NFL Network, Ira Turner, Hamlin’s agent, said: ‘Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.’

A statement made by the league reads: ‘Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by a team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition”.

‘Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.’

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said: ‘Everybody is thinking and praying for him, every team, every player, every individual, everybody who’s watching Monday night football, everybody who tuned in to see this highly anticipated game, nobody cares about that right now.’

