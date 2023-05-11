Who Was Monica Sirianni? Find Out Everything About Her

Before she inexplicably collapsed and her away during a night out at a pub, Australian Big Brother Italy contestant Monica Sirianni turned her back on stardom and began working as an English teacher.

Monica Sirianni’s Cause Of Death

According to reports from the area, the 37-year-old suddenly became ill on Friday while out with friends in the Italian town of Sauveria Mannelli in the province of Catanzaro. She was taken to a nearby hospital and tragically declared lifeless there.

Monica Sirianni’s Early Life

The daughter of Italian immigrants who left the southern region of Calabria while having Ms. Sirianni, Ms. Sirianni grew up in Sydney. In her early twenties, she traveled back to the country of her parents for a visit, but she ended up staying since she loved it so much.

Monica Sirianni’s Career

The then-25-year-old, who had found employment as an English teacher three years prior, went on an audition for the popular reality series 12th Season, which was broadcast in Italy from 2011 to 2012. She was the 12th competitor to be sent out of the Big Brother house, but she had previously made headlines for her relationship with Fabrizio Conti. After the show, they stayed together for quite a while before calling it quits. Before she departed for Italy, she was already working as a model and was captured on camera while visiting Doncaster Day at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

Ms. Sirianni had a brief broadcast career as an announcer for a regional tourism network before she entered the Big Brother house.in Reggio Calabria, a beachfront city on Italy’s southernmost edge, for Calabria TV. Following Big Brother, she didn’t go back to TV, but she continued to work as a fashion model. She conducted live interviews with Italians. However, local media said that she had resumed her employment as an English teacher in Lombardy, in northern Italy, at the time of her passing. For her sibling’s wedding in 2013, she visited Australia for a limited period.

