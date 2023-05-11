Who Was Kellie Pickler’s Husband? Here Are The Details Of Kyle Jacobs’s Demise

A representative for the Davidson County Medical Examiner verified on May 9 that the spouse of Kellie Pickler committed suicide on February 17. He was 49.

Kellie Pickler’s Husband’s Cause Of Death

Jacobs did not have any medications in his system at the time of his passing away, according to a toxicology report that Taste of Country was able to obtain from an autopsy, even though he had past events of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal hemorrhaging increased liver enzymes, including chronic alcohol use. On February 17, Pickler’s Tennessee house was visited by police from the Metropolitan Nashville Authorities when she woke up and couldn’t locate her spouse. The department claimed in a statement that Pickler and her assistant called 911 when they were unable to enter an upstairs bedroom/office while looking for Jacobs.

Kellie Pickler’s Married Life

2011 saw the marriage of Pickler, 36, and the musician in the Caribbean. In the 2015–2017 season of the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler, the Nashville-based pair shared details of their existence. The American Idol graduate and Jacobs decided to marry in the Caribbean after getting involved for just over a year rather than arrange a lavish wedding. Pickler explained to Ellen DeGeneres why she was so relieved to simplify her nuptials. She claimed that her marriage was perfect in a February 2011 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. He packed an outfit, and she packed her wedding dress. They flew there because they weren’t sure what sort of cakes they were likely to get. The most amazing day of their lives had just passed. The prior Dancing With the Stars winner raved about how “blessed” she was to marry her closest friend a year after they exchanged vows.

Kellie Pickler’s Early Life

Kellie Pickler was born on June 28, 1986. Her biological parents are Cynthia Morton & Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler Jr. Her mom left after Kellie was a couple of years old, and came back to have custody over her for two years. Due to her father’s absence, Kellie was given back to her grandparents by the court when she was 12 years old, where they raised her until she reached maturity. Pickler claims that her grandparents have had a significant impact on her life. Pickler, a cheerleader at North Stanly High School in New London, North Carolina, received her diploma in 2004.

