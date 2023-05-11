Who is Alanis Morissette Husband? How long was Alanis Morissette married to Ryan Reynolds?

Alanis Morissette is a professional Canadian-American singer-songwriter as well as an actress.

In 1991, Alanis Morissette released her debut studio album “Alanis”. The next year, Alanis Morissette released her second studio album “Now Is the Time”.

Alanis Morissette released two Extended plays- Space Cakes and Such Pretty Forks in the Mix.

In 1991, Alanis Morissette released her debut single “Too Hot”. The same year, Alanis Morissette also released “Walk Away” and “Feel Your Love” singles.

In 2022, Alanis Morissette released her latest songs “Olive Branch” and “Little Drummer Boy”.

As an actress, Alanis Morissette made her television debut with the “You Can’t Do That on Television” series.

From 2021 to the present, Alanis Morissette appears in “The Great North” series.

In 1993, Alanis Morissette made her film debut with the “Anything for Love” film.

Alanis Morissette also acted in some movies like Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, The Great Warming, Being Canadian, Jagged, Dogma, and more.

Alanis Morissette also appeared in many television shows such as Alter Ego, Top Wing, Sit Down, Shut Up, Weeds, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Celebridade, Malhação, and more.

Who is Alanis Morissette Husband?

Alanis Morissette is a married woman. Alanis Morissette husband is rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

Alanis Morissette and Soule were married on May 22, 2010, in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Alanis Morissette and Souleye have three children- Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, and Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway.

How long was Alanis Morissette married to Ryan Reynolds?

Alanis Morissette and actor Ryan Reynolds were in a relationship a few years back.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds met at Drew Barrymore’s birthday party in 2002, after which the couple began dating soon after.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds announced their engagement in June 2004. After being in a relationship for three years, the couple called off their relationship in February 2007.

How old is Alanis Morissette?

Alanis Morissette’s full name is Alanis Nadine Morissette. Alanis Morissette’s age is 48 years. Alanis Morissette’s birth date is 1 June and her birth year is 1974.

Alanis Morissette was born to Georgia Mary Ann and Alan Richard Morissette in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Alanis Morissette’s height is 5 feet 4 inches.

Alanis Morissette has two brothers- Chad Morissette and Wade Morissette. Alanis Morissette did her studies at Immaculata High School and Glebe Collegiate Institute. Alanis Morissette’s nationality is Canadian.

Alanis Morissette Dating History

Alanis Morissette briefly dated actor and comedian Dave Coulier in the early 1990s.

Alanis Morissette was in a relationship with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds from 2002 to 2007.

Read Also:- Is Adjoa Andoh married? Who is Adjoa Andoh husband?