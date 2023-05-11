Shyanne Lee Tattnell: Tasmanian Girl Went Missing

On April 30, the 14-year-old was last spotted in Launceston. Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has been missing since Sunday, April 30, and Tasmania Police are seeking for help in locating her. Let’s get into more depth on Shyanne Lee Tattnell’s whereabouts.

Shyanne-Lee Tattnell Missing Case

Community search is being conducted for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, a missing Tasmanian teen who has been missing for ten days. The 14-year-old was last observed on April 30 in Henry Street in Launceston, close to the North Esk River.

Residents of the neighbourhood are now actively taking part in the police search, which has thus far primarily concentrated on the river. Prior to now, community members were unable to assist due to logistical constraints.

There were only 20 volunteers for the police queue searches, which began on Thursday morning at Henry Street. Shyanne-Lee was last seen walking across the bridge over the North Esk River, and searchers were wearing high-vis “search crew” jackets.

Last Seen On North Esk River Bridge

The last time anyone saw Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, it was near to the North Esk River bridge. Police claim that Miss Tatnell was on her way to visit a friend when she vanished, but she never arrived. The teen hasn’t used social media or spoken to friends or family since then.

Authorities earlier this week claimed that they do not suspect any misconduct, despite the fact that they are investigating every possibility.

Inspector Craig Fox has confirmed that specialised police officers from Search and Rescue will take part in the search. The waters beneath the bridge were being searched by police divers from the dive squad who had been brought to the scene earlier.

A rescue helicopter is also accessible for the search. The helicopter has been searching Launceston for Shyanne-Lee for the past two weeks.

Responding Of The CCTV Images

In their most recent attempt to elicit information from the public, the police have made new CCTV photos of vehicles seen in the vicinity around the time of Shyanne-Lee’s kidnapping available.

Inspector Fox advised anyone who was driving on Henry Street close to the North Esk River on April 30 between the hours of 8 and 9 p.m. to call the police. Although the image quality isn’t fantastic, we have CCTV footage of some vehicles that were in the area at the time and are hoping that it may jog drivers’ recollections. “We might only require a single piece of information to find her.”

