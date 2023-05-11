Jacklyn Zeman: Actress In ‘General Hospital,’ Who Played Bobbie Spencer Passed Away At The Age Of 70

The seasoned soap opera actor Jacklyn Zeman, best known for portraying Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on ABC’s General Hospital, has passed away. She was 70 years old.

Jacklyn Zeman Cause Of Death

Zeman’s passing was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini on social media on Wednesday night. “I am devastated to share the news of the demise of our beloved Jackie Zeman on behalf of our General Hospital family. She was a real professional who brought a lot of positive energy to work, much like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer,” Valentini tweeted. No cause of death or additional information was given.

Jacklyn Zeman has been a cherished member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she created the famous role of Bobbie Spencer more than 45 years ago, according to a statement on the official General Hospital Twitter account. She will always be cherished for her gentle heart and radiant spirit as well as for her Emmy-nominated performance as the bad girl turned heroine.

Who Was Zeman?

Zeman, who was born in 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey, started dancing at the age of 5 and studied classical ballet. She graduated from Bergenfield High School and was given a spot in the New Jersey Dance Company at the age of 15. She received a scholarship to attend New York University at the same age.

Still in her teens, Zeman travelled to Caracas, Venezuela for a short period to work as a dancer, before returning to New York to pursue her education. Zeman worked sporadically while studying pre-medicine at NYU, including modelling and photographing book covers. She also had a brief stint working at the New York Playboy Club as a Playboy Bunny.

After participating in one episode of the soap The Edge of Night in 1976, Zeman chose to focus on acting. Her first significant role came in 1977, as a series regular on the ABC soap One Life to Live. She later relocated to Los Angeles, where she was offered a role on ABC’s General Hospital. In December 1977, she gave birth to the character of Bobbie Spencer.

Jacklyn Zeman ‘General Hospital’

A General Hospital stalwart, Zeman would play Bobbie in over 800 episodes of the drama, over a vast stretch of almost 50 years. Zeman played Bobbie for the first time from 1977 until 2010, after which she took a three-year vacation before taking on the part again from 2013 to the present.

Zeman received five Daytime Emmy nominations in total, four of which were for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer, including one in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actress.

