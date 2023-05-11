Is Angel Kidnapped By Her Boyfriend? Who Is Chay Bowskill?

Angel Lynn, at 19 years old, underwent a life-altering incident brought on by her ex-boyfriend. Angel was spotted on the A6 near Loughborough on September 27, 2020. She had been abducted earlier that day, it was revealed, by her domineering lover Chay Bowskill. CCTV footage of the kidnapping showed Bowskill chasing Angel after she walked away from him after their disagreement, then snatching her by force.

Angel reportedly fell from the van when it was moving at 60 mph, severely injuring herself. Although Bowskill and his companion Rocco Sansome, 20, initially refuted the kidnapping accusation, a jury on January 26, 2022, found them both guilty.

Angel Kidnapped By Her Boyfriend

After a disagreement, Angel Lynn, who was 22 at the time, was seized forcibly by her ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill in September 2020. Tragically, she tragically exited the 60 mph moving vehicle on the A6 in Leicestershire. Due to the incident, Angel suffered significant head injuries and required round-the-clock care. Bowskill is currently incarcerated for 12 years after being found guilty of the kidnapping and further crimes.

Who Is Chay Bowskill?

Chay Bowskill, 20, is a resident of Syston, Leicestershire. Before his third arrest, Bowskill had previously served two terms in prison, according to his mother Kathy Norris. Bowskill was convicted of abducting his ex-girlfriend Angel Lynn in 2020 in January 2022.

Angel Lynn was found on the A6 close to Loughborough on September 27, 2020, with serious wounds. She lost her capacity to move, talk, and take care of herself due to a cracked skull and severe brain damage. After a trial on January 27, 2022, her ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill and his friend Rocco Sansome were convicted guilty of abducting Angel despite their initial denials. She was found by a concerned bystander, and paramedics arrived on the scene right away. Even after receiving extensive medical care, Angel was still left with grave injuries.

How Much Time Has Chay Bowskill Spent Behind Bars?

On January 24, 2022, Chay Bowskill was first given a sentence of seven and a half years in jail. He was supposed to serve three years and nine months, or the equivalent of half of his sentence, after accounting for time already spent in detention. Following their protest, the Court of Appeals justices looked into the matter, reversed the first sentence, and ultimately extended Bowskill’s prison sentence to 12 years.

