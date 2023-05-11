Heather Armstrong: Mommy blogger Popularly Known As Dooce Passed Away At The Age Of 47

Heather Armstrong, a trailblazing mommy blogger who openly discussed her problems as a parent and her struggles with depression and alcoholism on her website Dooce.com and on social media, passed away at the age of 47.Pete Ashdown, Armstrong’s boyfriend, told The Associated Press that he discovered her at their Salt Lake City home on Tuesday night.

Who Was Heather Armstrong?

She started Dooce in 2001 and turned it into a successful career. She had two children with her ex-husband and business partner, Jon Armstrong. At a period when personal blogs were becoming more popular, she was one of the first and most well-known mommy bloggers, writing openly about her kids, relationships, and other struggles.

The Armstrongs made their separation public in 2012. Later that year, they got divorced. Nearly six years ago, she started dating Ashdown, a former U.S. senate candidate. They shared a residence with Leta, 19, and Marlo, 13, Armstrong’s kids. He lived with them as well as his three children from a previous marriage.

Cause Of Death

Ashdown stated that Armstrong committed suicide. She had been sober for more than 18 months, he told the AP, but had just relapsed. He didn’t give any more information.

Armstrong didn’t hold back on Instagram or Dooce, the latter of which was given birth to as a result of her failure to correctly type “dude” in a hurry when chatting online. Her articles on anything from pregnancy and breastfeeding to homework and carpooling were frequently filled with real, unashamed honesty. As her fame increased, so did the criticism from those who thought less of her and said worse things.

She Was In Depression

She explained in her memoir how she started her blog as a way to communicate her pop culture opinions with distant acquaintances. She said that within a year, her readership expanded from a select group of friends to thousands of total strangers.

She wrote that her employer discovered the website and let her go. After taking it down, she put it back up again six months later, writing about her new husband, Armstrong, and how their move from Los Angeles to her mother’s basement in Utah was caused by his joblessness. She enrolled in a research trial at the Neuropsychiatric Institute of the University of Utah after her depression got worse.

Read Also: Who Was Monica Sirianni? Find Out Everything About Her