Dane Kealoha: Hawaiian Surfing Icon Passed Away At The Age Of 64

Dane Kealoha, a surfing pioneer and icon, has passed away. He was 64. His family members confirmed the information, saying that “he passed away peacefully after battling cancer.” His relatives told the local media that he passed away quietly after doing his duty.

Dane Kealoha Cause Of Death

Dane Kealoha’s Professional Journey

Among his many accomplishments, Kealoha is best remembered for creating the “pig-dog style” in the late ’70s and early ’80s, a unique surfing posture that became his trademark stance. He was able to ride inside the wave’s tube for a considerable distance while keeping his balance and stability.

Kealoha developed his natural knack for surfing while growing up on the well-known Waikiki beaches. Even at the young age of 15, he won surfing competitions. In 1983, at the height of his surfing prowess, Kealoha set off on a world tour. He won at the Duke that year, taking first place after earlier that month winning the championship trophy at the Pipeline Masters.

In addition, Kealoha worked closely with Quicksilver, managing a location in Ward Village and establishing two Roxy stores on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu and Maui. A surf school was also started by him at the Hyatt Regency in Waikiki.

About Dane

Born and raised in Honolulu in 1958, Kealoha was the son of a pure-blooded Hawaiian carpenter. When he was ten years old, in Waikiki, with his father by his side, he tried surfing for the first time. After failing on his first wave, Kealoha waded to shore in tears, rushed across the street, and threw his arms around a tree. At age 14, he began surfing once more.

Dane-Drop-Knee Method

Early in the 1980s, Kealoha developed a small drop-knee tube technique (originally named the “lay-forward,” subsequently known as the “tripod” or “pigdog”) that allowed backsides to ride virtually as far inside the wave as frontside. Almost all other surfers, even his world tour colleagues, were convinced to give him a wide berth by the grim Kealoha frown, which also scared off most surf journalists. Australian surfer Tim Baker described Kealoha as being “solitary and strangely quiet” as he waited for a wave. The skipper observed that the man appeared to be anchored, rather than bouncing around like the rest of us did in the unpredictable Hawaiian waters.

