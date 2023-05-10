Why Was Hasbulla Magomedov Charged In Dagestan?

Hasbulla Magomedov, an internet sensation, was detained in Dagestan, according to today’s front page news. Nevertheless, Hasbulla Magomedov has a huge global fan base, so any news mentioning him instantly goes viral on social media. This time, internet users and followers have been scouring blogs to find out why Hasbulla Magomedov was detained and what charges he is facing.

Arrest Of Hasbulla Magomedov

We should first analyse Hasbulla Magomedov’s identity and the reasons why people all over the world are familiar with him before talking about his arrest. Many people want to know how Hasbulla Magomedov became well-known and what he does. Hasbulla Magomedov was born in the Russian region of Dagestan. His dwarfism eventually brought him recognition and prominence for a few.

Hasbulla Magomedov has more than 9 million Instagram followers and uses them to talk about his online fan base. He gained notoriety after being chosen the UFC ambassador. In actuality, Hasbulla Magomedov has evolved into Khabib Nurmagomedov’s best friend in the UFC. 20 years old is the tiny social media startup.

According to sources, Hasbulla Magomedov was detained in connection with a number of traffic violations. Hasbulla Magomedov and his friends allegedly engaged in reckless driving while attending a wedding. Hasbulla Magomedov and his buddies blocked a road to do donuts while celebrating a marriage, according to sources. Authorities detained Mini Khabib and his friends in the meanwhile. Yes, he posted an apology and a promise in an attempt to make amends.

Why Was Hasbulla Magomedov Arrested In Dagestan?

Hasbulla Magomedov acknowledged that he was not the driver on social media. He tweeted, “That won’t happen again, people, we apologise,” on Twitter. We were somewhat responsible for that. Also not driving was I. Following Mini Khabib’s arrest, the Dagestani Minister of Internal Affairs also made a statement. The ministry claimed in the statement that obstructing traffic and burning tyres to celebrate weddings is normal practise throughout the nation. Hasbulla and his friends were detained in Dagestan, Russia, for breaking driving restrictions.

Hasbulla informed us that he desired the position of Minister of Internal Affairs so that he could repeal absurd traffic regulations.

Read Also: Neil Oliver: Television presenter Passed Away In An Accident?