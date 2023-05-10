Who was Josh Cioto? What was the Cause of his death?

In Poughkeepsie, New York, the tragic death of Josh Cioto in a motorcycle accident on Monday, May 8th, 2023, sent shockwaves throughout the community.

The local motorcycle community loved him and he had been riding for a long time.

Who was Josh Cioto?

Josh Cioto is a regional person of Poughkeepsie, a city in the U.S. state of New York. He was a beloved member of Mid – the Hudsan Valley Motorcycle Association and also an owner of Ace Barbers.

Josh Cioto had been riding bikes and participated in many events. He is a kind-hearted person. Josh Cioto loves riding a bike more than anything else.

Josh Cioto’s causes of death .

As per the report, josh Cioto, the owner of Ace Barbers, had just passed away on 8th May 2023.

The death news of josh Cioto is known by Brian Valentine. Brian Valentine is the first person to confirm the death of josh. Josh was riding a bike, and he lost his control riding. Josh was serious after the accident.

He was injured in the accident. The cause of the accident is still not clear. But according to the report, it is said that at the time of riding the motorcycle on Route 55, he lost his control and fell from the bike and got injured.

Brian Valentine posted –

Several memories from my adolescence through my early 20s involve this man. Although we haven’t been particularly close in roughly 7 years, we have always connected via family.

Few people have firsthand knowledge of your childhood. Therefore it was fascinating to see where you have progressed from a co-conspirator to a respected company owner.

Josh Cioto obituary –

The death of Josh is heartbreaking news for the family, friends and relatives of Josh Cioto. It is a lesson for all bike riders to wear safety tools during riding. On social media, many riders expressed their feelings for Josh.

Erik Jensen posted on Facebook, saying, “I find it hard to believe I’m writing this right now, and this one truly crushed my heart.

Jeremy Cioto, I’m at a loss for words at the moment. Peace be with you, my brother. You will always be cherished and missed. I’m gone for a little while.”

In a statement, Eve Hunt wrote, “Not long after Nick Diaz saw this video with him, who knew we would be losing this man, friend, brother, uncle, son, and cousin?

He was a good listener and best friend who would constantly ensure everyone’s safety, always share a secret laugh, stand up for you, and never let anyone bother you if he respected you.”

Read More: How did Hunter Palmer? Tragic death of Hunter Palmer