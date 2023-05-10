Who was Enrique Iglesias married to? How many times was Enrique Iglesias married?

Enrique Iglesias is a famous Spanish singer-songwriter.

A multi-album agreement was inked between him and Universal Music Group for a whopping $68 million, which entails the release of his Spanish albums through Universal Music Latino and his English albums through Interscope Records.

In 1995, Enrique Iglesias released his debut self-name title studio album.

In 1997, Enrique Iglesias released his second studio album “Vivir”. After that, Enrique Iglesias released many studio albums like Cosas Del Amor, Escape, insomniac, Quizás, Euphoria, Final, and more.

In 1995, Enrique Iglesias released his debut single “Si Tú Te Vas”.

In 2021, Enrique Iglesias released his last song “Te Fuiste”.

Enrique Iglesias also released many songs such as “Experiencia Religiosa”, “Enamorado Por Primera Vez”, “Lluvia Cae”, “Nunca Te Olvidaré”, “Be with You”, “Bailamos”, “Could I Have This Kiss Forever”, “Escape”, “Maybe”, “Tired of Being Sorry”, “Dirty Dancer”, and more.

Enrique Iglesias also acted in Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Desperado films.

Enrique Iglesias appeared in the “Two and a Half Men” and “How I Met Your Mother” television shows.

Who is Enrique Iglesias wife/partner?

Enrique Iglesias is not married yet but Enrique is in a very long relationship.

Enrique Iglesias’s wife/partner is Anna Kournikova. She is a Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova began their relationship in late 2001. As of May 2023, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are still together.

Singer Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for 22 years.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have three children together – a daughter and a son. The twins were born on 16 December 2017. Enrique and Anna’s third child, a daughter, was born on 30 January 2020.

Enrique Iglesias lives in Miami, Florida with his wife and children.

Where is Enrique Iglesias From?

Enrique Iglesias’s full name is Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler. Enrique Iglesias’s age is 48 years. Enrique Iglesias’s birth date is 8 May and his birth year is 1975.

Enrique Iglesias was born to Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler in Madrid, Spain. Enrique Iglesias’s height is 1.87 m. Enrique Iglesias’s nationality is Spanish.

Enrique Iglesias has three siblings- Julio Iglesias, Jr., Chabeli Iglesias, and Tamara Falcó. Enrique Iglesias did his studies at Gulliver Preparatory School and the University of Miami.

Read Also:- Who was Franky Venegas? Franky Venegas Arrested – What Happened?