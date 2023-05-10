Who Is Rita Lee’s Son? What Happened To Rita Lee? Rita Lee Passed Away At Age 75

Rita Lee Jones, the Brazilian Queen of Rock, passed away on May 8 at the age of 75. At the time of her passing, she was wed to the guitarist Roberto de Carvalho. Because of her frank and colorful singing style, Rita attracted a large following worldwide. With songs like Now Only Missing You, Mania de Você, and Ovelha Negra, she has given music lovers a gift.

Rita Lee’s Cause Of Death

On Monday night at her home in So Paulo, the iconic singer passed away. On Tuesday, May 9, Rita’s official Instagram account tweeted a statement with the news. According to reports, the Brazilian Queen of Rock has been battling a lung tumor since 2021. Beginning in 2023, she was hospitalized as a result of issues with her medical care. Rita’s husband Roberto gave her followers an update on her condition.

Rita Lee’s Early Life

Rita Lee was born in So Paulo, Brazil, to Romilda Padula, a Brazilian pianist, and Charles Fenley Jones, an American-Brazilian dentist descended from Confederate soldiers. Magdalena Tagliaferro, a well-known pianist, taught her classical piano. She requested a drum set instead of the customary adolescent debut ball. In addition to her mother tongue of Portuguese as well as the English that her family spoke at home, Lee received her education in a French-speaking institution and ended up being proficient in Spanish, French, as well as Italian. She enrolled in college and was a classmate of well-known actress Regina Duarte, but she quickly dropped out to focus on her musical career.

Rita Lee’s Personal Life

Rita got divorced from Mutante Arnaldo Baptista in 1972 after their 1968 wedding. Through MPB singer Ney Matogrosso, she met her current spouse Roberto in 1976. Rita gave birth to Antônio Lee, Joo Lee, & Beto Lee with Roberto. Rita Lee as well as Roberto appeared to have a close-knit, devoted relationship. Rita and the guitarist both routinely shared images of their spouse on their Instagram accounts. Throughout her career, which spanned more than six decades, she was able to make a lasting impression on the Brazilian public by using her artistry to create songs with deep themes about feminism. Through her music, she also openly discussed her own experiences with drug misuse.

Rita Lee’s Son Joao Lee

According to the sources, Joao Lee was conceived in 1979 and would be 44 years old by 2023. The second son of Rita Lee, Joao Lee, also decided to pursue a profession in music. He describes himself as a DJ and music producer in his Instagram bio. Additionally, Joao is the director of the Rita Lee Rock Exhibition. Joao appears to be a big fan of the music.

