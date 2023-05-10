Who is Rebecca Ferguson’s husband? Who is the father of Rebecca Ferguson’s baby?

Rebecca Ferguson is a professional Swedish actress.

Rebecca Ferguson is well-recognized for her role as Elizabeth Woodville in ” The White Queen (2013)” British television miniseries.

Rebecca Ferguson will be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Dune: Part Two, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two upcoming films.

In 2023, Rebecca Ferguson appears as Juliette in the “Silo” television series.

In 1999, Rebecca Ferguson made her television debut with the “Nya Tider” series.

In 2004, Rebecca Ferguson made her film debut with the “Drowning Ghost” film.

Rebecca Ferguson appeared in some television series like Ocean Ave., The Inspector and the Sea, The Red Tent, Wallander, The White Queen, and The Vatican.

Rebecca Ferguson acted in many movies such as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Irresistible, The Girl on the Train, Little Match Girl, Reminiscence, The Snowman, Despite the Falling Snow, The Greatest Showman, and more.

How old is Rebecca Ferguson?

Rebecca Ferguson’s age is 39 years. Rebecca Ferguson’s full name is Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström. Rebecca Ferguson’s birth date is 19 October and her birth year is 1983.

Rebecca Ferguson was born to Rosemary Ferguson and Olov Sundström in Stockholm, Sweden. Rebecca Ferguson’s height is 5 feet 6 inches.

Rebecca Ferguson did her studies at an English-medium school in Sweden, Adolf Fredrik’s Music School. Rebecca Ferguson’s nationality is Swedish. Rebecca Ferguson’s father is Swedish and her mother is English.

Who is Rebecca Ferguson husband?

Rebecca Ferguson’s is a married woman. Rebecca Ferguson husband is Rory.

Rebecca Ferguson and Rory began their relationship in 2016.

Rebecca Ferguson gave birth to their first daughter, Rory, in mid-2018.

Subsequently, in the same year, Rebecca Ferguson and Rory got married.

Rebecca Ferguson lives in Richmond, South West London, with her husband and child.

Who was Rebecca Ferguson partner?

Rebecca Ferguson was in a romantic relationship before marriage. Rebecca Ferguson’s partner was Ludwig Hallberg.

Rebecca Ferguson and Ludwig Hallberg started their relationship in 2005.

In 2007, Rebecca Ferguson gave birth to Ludwig Hallberg’s son, Isaac Hallberg.

Rebecca Ferguson moved to Simrishamn with her partner after giving birth to their son.

Rebecca Ferguson and Ludwig Hallberg separated in April 2015, after ten years of being in a relationship.

Read Also:- Who is Omari married to? How long has Omari Hardwick been with his wife?