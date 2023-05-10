Who is Martin Sheen Wife? How long is Martin Sheen married?

Martin Sheen is a notable American actress.

Martin Sheen is well-recognized for his role as U.S. President Josiah Bartlet in “The West Wing” (1999–2006), as Captain Benjamin Willard in “Apocalypse Now” (1979), and as Robert Hanson in “Grace and Frankie” (2015–2022).

In 1967, Martin Sheen made his film debut with “The Incident” film.

In the 1960s, Martin Sheen made his television debut with the “Insight” series.

In 2021, Martin Sheen last appeared in the “12 Mighty Orphans” film, and in 2020, Martin last appeared in the “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” television show.

Martin Sheen also acted in many movies such as The Subject Was Roses, No Drums, No Bugles, That Certain Summer, The Cassandra Crossing, The Final Countdown, The Dead Zone, Judgment in Berlin, Beyond the Stars, When the Bough Breaks, Gettysburg, Dillinger and Capone, and more.

Martin Sheen also appeared in many television shows, including Route 66, My Three Sons, Mission: Impossible, The Andersonville Trial, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco, Kennedy, Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story, One of Her Own, Babylon 5: The River of Souls, The West Wing, and more.

Martin Sheen worked as Narrator in many Documentaries such as Secrets of the Titanic, In the Name of the People, Eyewitness, A Conversation with Koko, World’s Deadliest Earthquakes, Tibet: Cry of the Snow Lion, Who Do You Think You Are?, and more.

When was Martin Sheen born?

Martin Sheen’s real name is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez. Martin Sheen’s date of birth is 3 August 1940. Martin Sheen’s age is 82 years. Martin Sheen was born to Francisco Estévez and Mary Ann Phelan in Dayton, Ohio, United States.

Martin Sheen has a sibling whose name is Joe Estevez. Martin Sheen did his studies at the University of Dayton. Martin Sheen’s nationality is American.

Who is Martin Sheen Wife?

Martin Sheen is a married man. Martin Sheen wife is Janet Templeton.

Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton married on 23 December 1961.

Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen have three sons and one daughter – Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, and Renee Estevez. All of Martin Sheen’s sons are actors.

Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen are also together for 40 years of marriage and are happy in their married life.

Read Also:- The Father of Missing Four-Month-Old Kyle Doan is Begging Authorities to Find His Kid