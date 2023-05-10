Where Is Douglas Bradford Now? Can A Breakup Become This Brutal?

Douglas Bradford: Breakup led a guy’s mind to react so that he killed her Ex-girlfriend cold-bloodedly.

Where Is Douglas Bradford Now?

In August 2014, Douglas was convicted of first-degree murder after three decades of killing his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested in 2009 as the wire in her mother’s garage was linked to one of those used in strangling Knight, His ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, Douglas Bradford is serving his sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Who Is Douglas Bradford?

Bradford was an engineering student at Cal State Long Beach when the murder was done in 1979.

He had dated Knight for some time, but the nurse ended the relationship for some reason. Bradford did not take the breakup well and even stalked her for days before murdering her.

He first tried straining her using a garrote before stabbing her 15 times. So horrible!!!

What Had Happened To Lynne Knight?

She was a vibrant young nurse, aged 28, who fell in love with the guy. Her murder kept detectives working for decades. She was originally from Ontario but was working as a nurse in Torrance.

She was found strangled and stabbed at her home on the morning of 30th August 1979.

After 35 years, In August 2014, a 62-year retired engineer named Douglas was convicted for her killing.

Why This Much Time For Proving Him Guilty?

At the time when the murder took place, Investigators were not able to build a case against Bradford or any other strong suspect, and the case went cold.

A cold-case squad in Torrance, Los Angeles, re-opened the case in 1997 when they found something that could prove him guilty.

He was suspicious, but the court couldn’t find any evidence against him till 35 years of the incident.

He claimed he was innocent and wrongfully convicted and paying for someone else’s crime even after the jury delivered the justice.

In December, Bradford aged 62, was sentenced to 26 years of his life in prison for the first-degree murder of Lynne Knight and is currently serving his sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

