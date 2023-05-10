Utah Woman Kouri Richins Charged With Murdering Husband Eric Richins

It is alleged that Kouri Richins slipped fentanyl into a drink to poison Eric, her husband and the father of her three children.

Kouri Richins Murdered Her Husband

A Utah woman has been charged with murdering her husband, the father of her three children, after she recently published a children’s book about losing a parent. Kouri Richins, 33, of Kamas, Utah, a town that is situated outside Salt Lake City, supposedly harmed her significant other, Eric Richins, with a deadly portion of fentanyl slipped into a beverage, as per specialists. On 4th March of the year 2022, when Eric passed away, his body contained five times the recommended dose of fentanyl.

She could confront life detainment or capital punishment if at last sentenced for homicide. According to court records, before his death, Eric had disclosed to friends and family that he believed his wife was attempting to poison him.

Kouri Poisoned Her Husband With Fentanyl Pills

After having dinner with Kouri on Valentine’s Day, just a few weeks before his death, Eric became violently ill. He broke out in hives and had trouble breathing until he used his son’s EpiPen and took Benadryl.

Before this dinner, Kouri is said to have bought fentanyl pills worth $900, and she would buy more pills worth $900 before Eric died. According to records cited by National Public Radio affiliate KPCW, Eric told warned his family, that if anything happened to him, she was to blame.

The couple argued over buying a $2 million house that Kouri wanted to remodel but Eric thought was too expensive, according to warrants obtained by the case investigators. She tried to change Eric’s life insurance policy with his business partner Cody Wright, who helped him run a stone masonry business, in January 2022.

Know More About It

Kouri fruitlessly attempted to eliminate Wright from the strategy and make herself her significant other’s recipient. After that, Eric took Kouri out of his will and replaced her with his sister, but he didn’t tell his wife about it.

According to court records, Kouri threw a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating before closing on the property on 5th March one day after Eric’s death.

Even though her husband had informed family members that they would not be purchasing the house, Kouri told law enforcement officials the night Eric died that they were celebrating the purchase. She said that she and Eric had made an effort to liquor and consumed a THC sticky. She fell asleep in his room after telling the police that her son was having night terrors.

Moreover, Kouri also published a book that was called “Are You With Me?” on 5th March, which was almost exactly one year after her husband’s death. which, as indicated by the book’s depiction, “is composed to make harmony and solace for kids who have lost a friend or family member”.

In an interview with KPCW on April 12, she talked about the book and said, Writing this book has brought peace to me and my boys after a difficult and long year. Kouri was planned to show up at a 19 May confinement hearing for her state charges.

