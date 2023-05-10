Ukrainian Eurovision Host Julia Sanina Calls Contest As A Huge Competition

This year, the UK will be hosting Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, last year’s winners. Ukrainian rock star Julia Sanina will be one of the four main hosts. This will give the competition a unique and cohesive atmosphere.

Julia Sanina Says Ukraine Received Enormous Support at Eurovision

Sanina talked about how excited she was to be in charge of the Eurovision shows this year when she appeared on BBC One’s The One Show in February after she was announced as a host. She said that she was from a performer family and they were watching Eurovision since she was a youngster, and this stage, was something that she was dreaming about for quite a long time.

Sanina continued, however, who can envision that she will remain there as a host, and it seems like a dream materialize. In light of the ongoing invasion by Russia in her home country, the singer also reflected on the significance of Eurovision to Ukrainians.

The Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine this year and last is different for Ukraine. Sanina elaborated that Eurovision was always huge and very important for Ukraine, and over the years, they have felt tremendous support from all over the world.

She also said that due to the war, a lot of people watched Eurovision last year from bomb shelters or basements, but they still did so, and when Kalush Orchestra won, everyone said, they wanted it so seriously.

Know More About It

Judge Alesha Dixon and Ted Tether star Hannah Waddingham, with the three judges set to be joined by Eurovision veteran Graham Norton for Saturday’s (13 May) Terrific Last.

As Eurovision is broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, the official Eurovision YouTube channel, and Peacock in the United States, the group will jointly oversee the event in front of millions of viewers.

The UK will be hoping that rising pop starlet Mae Muller and her infectious entry “I Wrote A Song” can one-up last year’s British runner-up Sam Ryder now that every competing nation’s entry has been confirmed.

Know About Julia Sanina

Julia Sanina is a singer from Ukraine and the frontwoman of the alternative rock band The Hardkiss. She was born in the year 1990 in Kyiv. Since their formation in the year 2011, The Hardkiss has released four studio albums.

The group won a nomination for Best Ukrainian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in the year 2012, and the following year, they appeared in several Pepsi commercials that were shown all over Ukraine.

Sanina flaunted some Eurovision perigee well before she handled the current year’s co-facilitating gig, contending in the Ukrainian public choice for Eurovision with The Hardkiss in the year 2016.

Jamala would go on to win the entire contest that year with her sincere anti-war entry, “1944,” and the band came in second place. The year 2016 was likewise the year that Sanina showed up as an appointed authority on the seventh series of the Ukrainian variant of The X Component.

She and her professional partner Dima Zhuk finished second on the Ukrainian edition of Dancing with the Stars in the year 2020. Moreover, in the year 2011, Sanina wed Valeriy Bebko, a member of The Hardkiss, and the couple welcomed their first child in the year 2015.

