The Father of Missing Four-Month-Old Kyle Doan is Begging Authorities to Find His Kid

According to a source, the distraught mother of a California toddler carried away in violent floods Monday wishes good Samaritans had rescued her son instead of her.

What Became Kyle Doan?

In an SUV in Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County, the special education teacher was driving her 5-year-old son Kyle Doan to kindergarten when torrential rains swept their car off the road and began to tow it away.

The truck subsequently collided with a tree and started to fill with water. The terrified mother managed to escape the vehicle with Kyle but could not keep hold of him as he got torn from her arms during the raging floods.

Residents in the area hurried to take the terrified mother from the water, but they could not reach Kyle. As the weather in the region improved, rescuers continued to look for him on Wednesday. According to the devastated father, his kid attempted to comfort his mother as their automobile started to float. “My wife told me my son said, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy,'” Doan explained.

Their Chevy Traverse was discovered several hours after Doan went missing, and one of his Nike sneakers was eventually found. “Kyle was a blessing; he was a love child.” “He was a fantastic kid,” Doan told the New York Times. “It’s just so unfair.” With prospects of rescue dwindling by the hour, the heartbroken father claimed his wife did the best she could under dangerous circumstances.

“She made the best decisions she could,” CNN’s Doan said. “I have to keep emphasizing that. She was unable to remain in the vehicle with him. Later on, the floods would overwhelm the automobile. They were able to escape. That was the correct decision.”

In recent weeks, California has been battered by rain, with the state’s central area bearing the worst damage. Unrelenting rains and winds have killed at least 17 people while smashing coastlines and causing mud and rock collapses along essential highways.

