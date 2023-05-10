Rita Lee: The ‘Queen of Rock’ of Brazil Passes Away at the Age of 75

Rita Lee Jones is her full name. She is a well-known Brazilian rock singer, songwriter, and composer. The singer was renowned in Brazilian entertainment and was a member of the band Os Mutantes. She was also well-known as a vegan and animal rights campaigner.

Rita Lee’s Cause of Death:

According to her family, Rita Lee, a significant member of the Tropicalia artistic movement, died on Tuesday following a two-year battle with lung cancer. The singer was 75 years old when she passed away. Rita battled illness for a long time, but in the end, cancer prevailed and became Rita Lee’s death cause.

Many people were curious about Rita Lee’s death reason after hearing about the great rock artist’s untimely death on the internet. According to a post on the singer’s Instagram account, Rita Lee died late yesterday night at her home in Sao Paulo, surrounded by her family’s love, as she always intended.

Following her death, artists, politicians, celebrities, and fans have offered tributes to her pioneering work in Brazilian rock.

Career:

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailed the composer as “one of the strongest and finest names in Brazilian music” and “an artist ahead of her time.” Throughout her more than 20 albums and 55 million CD sales, the composer’s songs focused on taboo subjects like feminism and sex. Lee became prominent in the 1960s with the band Os Mutantes, which he co-founded with Sergio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista. Rita Lee was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and is now undergoing treatment.

Obituary for Rita Lee:

Rita Lee’s obituary appeared with her death notification from ten o’clock until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, when the wake will take place.

Rita has demanded that the artist’s body be burnt. No public ceremony will be held. According to the notice, the family is grateful for everyone’s attention and compassion during this trying time. Lee died “surrounded by the love of her entire family” at her home in So Paulo, according to a statement, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

In her hometown of So Paulo, her family said that fans would be able to pay their condolences during a public wake on Wednesday at the planetarium.

