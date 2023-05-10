Jack Ryan Season 4: Here’s Details About Final Season

For another exciting season, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back! The definitive series on the streaming platform starring John Krasinski returns for its fourth and final season on June 30 on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Friday until the momentous series finale on July 14. Only six months will pass after the third season’s riveting premiere until the fourth season debuts, satisfying fans’ need for more of Jack’s journey. In more than 240 nations and territories around the world, Prime Video will be the only place to watch the six-episode season.

The eponymous character of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is on his most perilous mission yet in the fourth as well as final season as he faces an adversary both local and foreign. As the newly appointed CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is entrusted with exposing internal corruption. In the process, he unearths several dubious black ops that might reveal the nation’s weakness. The merger of a cartel of drugs and a terrorist group, which Jack and the crew discover as they look into the extent of the corruption, reveals a plot far closer to their homeland and puts our hero’s faith in the framework that he has constantly battled to defend to the test.

In addition to Abbie Cornish’s return as Cathy Mueller, the entire series features John Krasinski playing Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce playing James Greer, Michael Kelly playing Mike November, and Betty Gabriel playing CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright. Michael Pea is Domingo Chavez as well as Louis Ozawa is Chao Fah have joined the cast this season. Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television all contributed to the production of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which was also executive created by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. The fourth season is also executive produced by Tom Clancy, Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell, as well as Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

