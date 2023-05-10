Is Taylor Lautner married? How did Taylor Lautner meet his wife?

Taylor Lautner is a professional American actor.

Taylor Lautner is well-recognized for his role as werewolf Jacob Black in “The Twilight Saga” film series (2008-2012).

Taylor Lautner is famous for his work and role in the My Own Worst Enemy, Scream Queens, and Cuckoo television series.

In 2001, Taylor Lautner made his film debut with the “Shadow Fury” film.

In 2003, Taylor Lautner made her television debut with “The Bernie Mac Show”.

Taylor Lautner also appeared in some television shows like My Wife and Kids, What’s New, Scooby-Doo?, He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown, Duck Dodgers, Summerland, Danny Phantom, and more.

Taylor Lautner acted in many movies including The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Home Team, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Grown Ups 2, The Ridiculous 6, and more.

How old is Taylor Lautner?

Taylor Lautner Lautner’s full name is Taylor Daniel Lautner. Taylor Lautner’s age is 31 years. Taylor Lautner’s birth date is 11 February and his birth year is 1992.

Taylor Lautner was born to Deborah Lautner and Daniel Lautner in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. Taylor Lautner has a sister whose name is Makena Lautner.

Taylor Lautner is of French, Dutch, and German ancestry. Taylor Lautner did his studies at Valencia High School. Taylor Lautner’s nationality is American

Who is Taylor Lautner Wife?

Taylor Lautner is a married man. Taylor Lautner wife is Taylor Dome. She is a nurse from California.

Taylor Lautner announced on his Instagram account in 2018 that he was dating Taylor Dome.

Taylor Lautner announced on 13 November 2021 through his Instagram account that Taylor was engaged to Taylor Dome.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome got married on 11 November 2022 in California.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are still married and enjoying their love life.

Taylor Lautner Ex-girlfriend

Taylor Lautner began his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift in October 2009 during the filming of “Valentine’s Day”. But the couple broke up in the same year.

In November 2010, Taylor Lautner began dating Lily Collins during “The Abduction”. But the couple separated in September 2011.

Taylor Lautner was in a relationship with Canadian actress and Tracers co-star Marie Avropoulos from 2013 to 2015.

In December 2016, Taylor Lautner began dating actress and Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd. The couple parted ways a few months later, in July 2017.

