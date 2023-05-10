Is Francia Raisa in a Relationship? Who is Francia Raisa Boyfriend?

Francia Raisa is a famous American actress.

Francia Raisa is well-recognized for her role and work in the Grown-ish, Bring It On: All or Nothing, How I Met Your Father, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

In 2005, Francia Raisa made her television debut with the “Over There” series.

In 2006, Francia Raisa made her film debut with the “Bring It On: All or Nothing” film.

Francia Raisa also acted in some movies like Beyond Paradise, Bulletface, Fired Up!, and Chastity Bites.

Francia Raisa appeared in many television shows such as In Plain Sight, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Shredderman Rules, Dear White People, The Mindy Project, Black-ish, Life-Size 2, Hit the Floor, and more.

Who is Francia Raisa Husband or Boyfriend?

Francia Raisa’s marital status is unmarried. Francia Raisa is not married yet.

Francia Raisa was previously in a romantic relationship but Francia Raisa is currently single.

Francia Raisa’s boyfriend was Christian Adkins. Francia and Christian were in a relationship for two years from 2017 to 2019.

Francia Raisa is not in a relationship with anyone yet nor is she dating anyone.

Where is Francia Raisa from?

Francia Raisa was born to Renán Almendárez Coello and Virginia Almendarez in Los Angeles, California, United States. Francia Raisa’s age is 34 years. Francia Raisa’s birth date is 26 July and her birth year is 1988.

Francia Raisa has three siblings- Irlanda Almendarez, Italia Almendarez, and Cynthia Hernandez. Francia Raisa did her studies at Bishop Alemany High School. Francia Raisa’s nationality is American.

Francia Raisa Dating History

Francia Raisa has had a few relationships and has dated a few celebrities.

Francia Raisa had a three-year relationship with Shane Sparks from 2006 to 2009.

For about three years from 2010 to 2012, Francia Raisa had a relationship with Romeo Miller.

Francia Raisa got engaged to Jose Sanchez in 2013.

Francia Raisa was in a relationship with Christian Adkins, from 2017 to 2019.

Read Also:- Who was Enrique Iglesias married to? How many times was Enrique Iglesias married?