How did Scott Bremner die? Former WSEE Anchor Is No More

According to official statements, Scott Bremner, a TV and radio broadcaster from Erie, died. Scott has worked for WSEE TV and WJET TV/JET RADIO 1400 throughout his 40-year career. Find out more about Scott Bremner’s demise and the cause of death here.

How did Scott Bremner die?

According to the official statements, Bremner, 63, died on Monday at his home in Erie. Scott has served as the station’s assignment editor for the past seven years. His reporter expertise and familiarity with Erie have been relied upon daily. Four Emmy nominations have been given to Scott, a talented writer. Before coming to work with us, Scott spent close to 30 years at WSEE. His morning chat radio program helped him gain popularity in recent years. Scott Bremner’s demise is still under investigation as to its cause. It is unknown what caused Scott Bremner’s death. We have been trying to contact the family to get their opinions on the situation. There are currently no responses.

Scott Bremner: Who was he?

In addition to being a three-time Emmy winner, book author, and national award-winning columnist, Scott worked in television for more than 30 years. In his second chapter, he helps seniors age in place as the director of marketing and development for the Home Instead Senior Care Erie franchise. On radio and television, Scott Bremner dominates Erie’s airwaves. After the passing of venerable Erie radio host Jim LeCorchick, a well-known name, and voice has taken over the Jet Radio morning show. Scott Bremner, who worked in the Erie television industry for over 30 years, hosts the morning show on Jet Radio 1400 from six to eight. Bremner, who has spent his entire career primarily in television but also spent time in radio, said he is excited about the change.

Read Also: Megan Ware Obituary? See her parents Bryon and Teresa Ware and her brother Jason Ware