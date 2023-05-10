Frank Kozik, A Concert Poster Artist, Died at 61

Frank Kozik, an American graphic designer best known for his alternative rock band posters, died at 61.

What Happened to Frank Kozik?

Frank Kozik, an American designer and artist, died on May 7, 2023, at 61. Frank Kozik, a graphic designer, is well-known for his alternative rock band posters. He was renowned for his particular style, juxtaposing dark, distant, and piercing pictures with brilliant, compelling, and aesthetically pleasing ones.

Frank Kozik, Who Was He? And Interests

Frank Kozik, a unique poster artist, has cleverly reinterpreted the history of American popular culture to make it a battle of good over evil. His rock posters juxtapose alternately joyful, fascinating, and visually gorgeous pictures with occasionally gloomy, distant, and piercing.

When Frank Kozik was a child in Spain, he wanted to be a scientist or astronaut. He moved to the USA in 1976 and started a new life. To start again, he stopped attending school and joined the military. He ultimately found himself in the state capital of Texas, Austin, where he got exposed to the fascinating world of punk music. As a doorman at a pub, he started creating posters for local artists in Austin, Texas.

His most well-known works are his alternative rock band posters. Kozik has worked with bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Melvins, The Offspring, Butthole Surfers, and Helmet.

Many of Kozik’s books have been published, such as Man’s Ruin: Posters and Art by Frank Kozik and Desperate Measures Empty Pleasures. He formerly ran Man’s Ruin Records, a media outlet and record company. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kozik got described as “one of the top poster artists in the rock world.”

Even though Kozik is most known for his screen prints, he produced Smorkin’ Labbit, a rare portrait of the Labbit sold for £4,000 on the BBC’s Four Rooms. Kozik is the Creative Director of Kidrobot.

