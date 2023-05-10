Cheap Thrills Singer Sia Secretly Marries Boyfriend In A Candlelight Dinner

In a candlelit ceremony attended by just four people, Sia secretly weds boyfriend Dan Bernard.

Sia Gets Married In A Secret Ceremony

In a private ceremony held at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, the Australian singer-songwriter wed Dan Bernad over the weekend. Sia has covertly hitched her beau Dan Bernard.

The 47-year-old singer and her partner reportedly tied the knot in a candlelit ceremony in Portofino, Italy, with just four guests present under a flower-adorned gazebo.

Sia wore a beautiful gown while her husband chose a light-colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie, she added a matching sheer veil with lace detailing. The pair traded promises under an iron gazebo brightened with staggering pink, purple, yellow and white florals. In addition, there were extravagant gold tables with white candles in glass cases on top.

It’s muddled when the couple initially started dating, and Sia has kept their sentiment hidden, sharing one photograph of her adoration barely a year ago on Instagram.

Details About Sia’s Previous Love Life

Sia’s tempestuous love life has incorporated her union with producer Erik Anders Lang, 42, from the year 2014 to the year 2016. When her boyfriend Dan Pontifex was killed in a car accident in the year 1997, just weeks after she moved to London to be with him, she was also devastated.

Moreover, in the year 2007, the singer, who was born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, opened up about her grief to the Sunday Times, saying, that she was pretty f***** up after Dan passed on and she couldn’t actually feel anything.

She added that they were all devastated, so they got high on Special Brew and drugs, and sadly, that binge lasted for six years. In addition, Sia dated 44-year-old female singer J D Samson from the year 2008 to the year 2011. She adopted two teenagers in the year 2019 and one of them gave birth to twins the following year, making her a grandmother.

She told the gay and lesbian website called “SameSame” that she is bis**ual and added that she has always been with boys, girls, and everyone in between. Sia went on to say that it doesn’t matter what gender people are, it’s just they matter.

Know About Sia’s Early Life

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler is an Australian singer and songwriter who was born on December 18th of the year 1975. Brought up in Adelaide, she began her vocation as a vocalist in the corrosive jazz band Fresh during the 1990s. At the point when Fresh disbanded in the year 1997, she delivered her presentation studio collection, OnlySee

Her mother, Loene Furler, is an art lecturer, and her father, Phil Colson, is a musician. She is the actor Kevin Colson’s niece. She expressed that as a youngster she imitated the performing style of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Marvel and Sting, whom she refers to as early impacts. She finished high school in Adelaide.

In the year 2005, Sia made the move to New York City and toured the United States. Both were certified gold by the Australian Recording Industry Association and received more attention than her previous releases. Sia took a break from performing due to her growing fame and focused on songwriting for other artists.

