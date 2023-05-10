Actor Robert De Niro’s Welcomes 7th Child Whose Mother’s Identify Is Unknown

On Tuesday, a representative for Robert De Niro confirmed to CNN that the actor has become a father once more.

Robert Welcomes His Seventh Child

In an interview with ET Canada on Monday to promote his upcoming film, appropriately titled “About My Father,” the Oscar winner revealed the news for the first time. The 79-year-old graciously corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she mentioned De Niro’s previous six children in the context of the interview.

The entertainer discussed nurturing and said that he could do without training his youngsters, yet in some cases it’s important. He added that it was impossible to get around it with kids and he disliked being required to enact laws and other similar regulations, however, there were a few times when parents just do not have any choice.

De Niro countered the interviewer’s claim that she had six children by saying that he had seven. He revealed the news without providing any additional information. The mother’s identity is still unknown. The birth of De Niro’s seventh child was later confirmed by his representative.

About Robert De Niro

Robert Anthony De Niro is an American entertainer and is considered to be one of the best actors of his generation because of his work with Martin Scorsese. De Niro has been honoured with several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, two Academy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

De Niro was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in the year 2009, and in the year 2016, he was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama.

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. is the only child of his parents, who are Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr. and was born on 17th August of the year 1943, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. His mother was Dutch, English, French, and German, while his father was Irish and Italian.

He was brought up by his mom in the Greenwich Town and Little Italy neighbourhoods of Manhattan. Throughout De Niro’s childhood, he remained close to his father, who lived nearby. De Niro, whose pale complexion earned him the nickname “Bobby Milk,” befriended numerous street kids in Little Italy, much to the disapproval of his father.

Robert Is A Great Dad To His Children

Robert De Niro might have played numerous notable parts throughout the long term, yet the Oscar-winning entertainer’s most significant job is as a dad.

He has two children with Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith, and Grace Hightower, and one child with Tiffany Chen is thought to be his. In May of the year, the actor from “Taxi Driver” stated to ET Canada that while raising his children, he must maintain a balance between being loving and stern.

Robert is best known for his roles in The Godfather and The Irishman: Part II, Seething Bull, and Cab Driver, among numerous others. He has been honoured with two Oscars. En route, the film will investigate subjects of family, character, and the worker experience, all with Maniscalco’s particular humour and mind.

