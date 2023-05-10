Abbey Caves Rescue: One Student Missing Following a Trip to Whangarei

What Happened to the Caving Area?

As rescuers race to a caving spot in Whangarei where school trip participants were left trapped by torrential downpours, one student remains unaccounted for. After an incident at the Abbey Caves, one individual was reported missing, according to Northland Police District Superintendent Tony Hill.

Hill said the gang was reportedly in trouble at about 10.35 a.m. today. “A group of people have since made it out safely, but one student is still missing.” “The incident is still unfolding, and we will provide additional updates as they become available.” In addition to the individuals engaged in the group excursion and the school, Hill said, “The hearts of everyone go out to the family of the missing child.” According to a source, the imprisoned group was a Year 11 outdoor education class from Whangarei Boys High School.

One group visited the caverns yesterday, and the Herald knows that 15 pupils and two Whangarei Boys’ High School instructors were there this mornings. Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours have hit the region, causing surface flooding.

Whangarei Boys’ High School head Karen Gilbert-Smith is at the caves but has refrained from speaking while pressing the authorities for further information. The high school announced the early dismissal on its Facebook page at midday but did not mention the Abbey Caves incident.

Police Land Search and Rescue is said to have called in a professional cave rescue crew. Three police vehicles are now on the scene, and traffic cordons are erected on both sides of Abbey Caves Rd to prevent anyone from entering the site.

A spokeswoman for the police stated that they were monitoring the situation on Abbey Caves Rd in Whangarei, where a group got believed to be in difficulties. Civil Defence Northland has issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” for sections of Whangarei, in addition to the Orange Heavy Rain Warning that was in effect at 11 a.m.

