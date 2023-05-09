Who is Omari married to? How long has Omari Hardwick been with his wife?

Omari Hardwick is a popular American actor.

Omari Hardwick is well-recognized for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the “Power” and as Vanderohe in the “Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead” (2021).

Omari Hardwick will be seen in the “Fels High” and “The Mother” upcoming films.

Omari Hardwick is famous for his work and role in the Being Mary Jane, Dark Blue, Saved, Pieces of Her, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas series.

In 2002, Omari Hardwick made his film debut with the “Circles” film.

In 2004, Omari Hardwick made his television debut with the “Sucker Free City” series.

Omari Hardwick acted in many movies such as Beauty Shop, Next Day Air, The A-Team, Middle of Nowhere, For Colored Girls, Chapter & Verse, Sgt. Will Gardner, Army of the Dead, and more.

Omari Hardwick appeared in many television shows, including Crossing Jordan, CSI: Miami, Breakout Kings, Lie to Me, That Damn Michael Che, Pieces of Her, and more.

Omari Hardwick also appeared in many music videos like “No More”, “Break My Heart”, “Flipmode”, “First Began”, “You Make Me Wanna”, “Say Yes”, “A Star is Born”, “Family Feud”, and more.

What nationality is Omari Hardwick?

Omari Hardwick’s full name is Omari Latif Hardwick. Omari Hardwick’s age is 49 years. Omari Hardwick’s birth date is 9 January and his birth year is 1974.

Omari Hardwick was born to Clifford Hardwick III and Joyce Hardwick in Savannah, Georgia, United States. Omari Hardwick’s nationality is American.

Omari Hardwick has three siblings- Malik Hardwick, Jamil Hardwick, and Shani Hardwick. Omari Hardwick did his studies at Marist School and the University of Georgia.

Who is Omari Hardwick Wife?

Omari Hardwick is a married man. Omari Hardwick wife is Jennifer Pfautch. She is of Native American and German descent.

Omari Hardwick and Jennifer Pfautch began their relationship in the early 2000s.

Jennifer Pfautch., wife of Omari Hardwick, has given birth to their first child. The couple lost their son later.

After being in a relationship for 12 years, Omari Hardwick and Jennifer Pfautch. got married in June 2012.

Omari Hardwick and Jennifer Pfautch have two children together- daughter Nova Hardwick and son Brave Hardwick.

