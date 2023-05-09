Who Is Mark Selby’s Wife? Here’s The Detail About Mark Selby’s Wife’s Health Issues

Following yesterday night’s stressful snooker World Championship final, British snooker player Mark Selby discussed his wife Vikki’s health issues in an interview. In an emotional interview with BBC commentator Hazel Irvine following his loss to Belgian player Luca Brecel, four-time champion Selby, 39, discussed his issues with melancholy and health concerns for his wife while stating that “health is more important” than snooker.

Tribute To Mark Selby

In his acceptance speech, Belgian player Brecel, 28, who won the World Championship by defeating Selby 18-15, also paid tribute to Selby and his spouse, saying that he just wanted to say “Stay strong Vikki” because he had heard some news and wasn’t sure whether to say it or not. What ails Vikki’s health is unclear. The couple, who have a daughter named Sofia together, got together for the first time in 2006. Selby’s spouse, a former professional pool player, is credited with supporting him throughout his ongoing struggle with depression. Hazel Irvine mentioned Selby’s battle with mental illness and the necessity for anti-depressants at The Crucible last night.

Mark Selby’s Personal Life

After becoming engaged in Venice a year earlier, the pair married there in Mexico the following year, and their daughter was born in 2014. In addition to having his mother abandoned him when he was eight years old, Selby also lost his dad to cancer while he was only 16 years old. Fans referred to him as “The Jester from Leicester,” and his mental state deteriorated after his May 2016 victory at the world snooker championship. This month, he told MailOnline that his wife had caught the first indications of a downturn in his mental health.

Mark Selby’s Career

Snooker player Mark Anthony Selby MBE is a professional. He has four World Snooker Champion titles to his name. The greatest player in the entire world at snooker has been said to be English. At age 16, Mark began playing snooker professionally. He is now the world champion in snooker. Mark Anthony also won two UK Championships, three Master Championships, and four World Snooker Championships. Mark competed in his initial World Championship Final in 2007, but John Higgins defeated him. Nevertheless, he has often reached the top. With 22 ranking victories, he ranks as the eighth-highest championship winner of all time.

Mark Selby’s Wife’s Health Issues

A lot of people are worried about Vikki Layton’s wife’s health and condition. Mark has admitted to having mental health problems. This alarming information was revealed after he lost in the quarterfinals of the Masters tournament and claimed to have relapsed in his struggle with mental illness. Vikki Layton has avoided being in the spotlight of the media. Her personal information is therefore little known. Although she is in her 30s, Mark’s wife’s actual age is still known. Between 2003 and 2004, Vikki competed in two snooker competitions: the Ladies European Championship in Jersey and the WEPF Ladies World Championship in Blackpool. After getting married to Mark Anthony, she later settled down.

