Who is Maggie Gyllenhaal Husband, Peter Skarsgard? Is Maggie Gyllenhaal still married to Peter Skarsgard?

Maggie Gyllenhaal is a notable actress as well as a filmmaker.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is well-recognized as the daughter of filmmakers Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Achs and sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is well-known for her role in the “Secretary” (2002) film.

In 1992, Maggie Gyllenhaal made her acting debut with the “Waterland” film.

In 1996, Maggie Gyllenhaal made her television debut with the “Shattered Mind” series.

Maggie Gyllenhaal also acted in many theatre plays such as The Real Thing, Uncle Vanya, Closer, Three Sisters, and Homebody/Kabul.

Maggie Gyllenhaal appeared in many television shows like The Patron Saint of Liars, Discovery’s “Curiosity”, Resurrection, The Honourable Woman, The Deuce, Inside Amy Schumer, The Corrections, Strip Search, and more.

Maggie Gyllenhaal acted in many film, including A Dangerous Woman, The Photographer, Riding in Cars with Boys, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The Great New Wonderful, World Trade Center, The Dark Knight, Won’t Back Down, The Kindergarten Teacher, and more.

What is Maggie Gyllenhaal age?

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s birth name is Margalit Ruth Gyllenhaal. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s age is 45 years. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s date of birth 16 November 1977.

Maggie Gyllenhaal was born to Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal in Lower East Side, New York, United States. Maggie Gyllenhaal has a brother Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Gyllenhaal did her studies at the Harvard–Westlake prep school, The Mountain School, Columbia University, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Maggie Gyllenhaal’s nationality is American.

Who is Maggie Gyllenhaal Husband, Peter Skarsgard?

Maggie Gyllenhaal is a married woman. Maggie Gyllenhaal husband is actor Peter Sarsgaard.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard started their relationship in 2002.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard got engaged in April 2006, after being in a relationship for almost four years.

After two years of engagement, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard married on May 2, 2009, in Brindisi, Italy.

Maggie Gyllenhaal has two children- one was born in October 2006 and second was born in April 2012.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s children’s name is Ramona Sarsgaard and Gloria Ray Sarsgaard.

