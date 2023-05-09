Terrence Hardiman: Demon Headmaster Actor Passed Away At The Age Of 86

Terrence Hardiman is best remembered for playing the hypnotising lead in The Demon Headmaster, although he has also appeared in Minder, The Crown, and Secret Army in addition to other television series.

Terrence Hardiman Cause Of Death

According to his agent, Terrence Hardiman, who portrayed the title character in the children’s television series The Demon Headmaster, passed away at the age of 86. Hardiman was renowned for his work on various television series, including The Crown, Doctor Who, and Wallander.However, cause of death is not yet disclosed.

His agency Scott Marshall Partners, which stated that he was a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor,” announced his passing “with great sadness.”

His Roles

He played a character who hypnotised his victims while operating a school in the beloved CBBC drama The Demon Headmaster, which premiered in 1996. For a cameo appearance in the 2019 revival, Hardiman returned to his previous role. He was a well-known theatrical actor who, in the 1970s, performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He appeared in Gandi in 1982 with Ben Kingsley as a former prime minister, Ramsay Macdonald, and played Doctor Evans in The Crown’s second season. Along with 57 episodes of Crown Court and 12 episodes of Secret Army, Hardiman also made appearances in episodes of Minder and Bergerac in 1982 and 1985, respectively. The actor was born in east London in 1937 and later studied at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam College for English. His children and wife Rowena are still alive.

