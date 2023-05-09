Star Wars: When Does Ahsoka Leave the Jedi Order?

Ahsoka, a 14-year-old, later became one of the most honest and bravest members of the Jedi order by working alongside the strongest, Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi knight. She had gone through many adventures during her time in the Jedi order.

Who was Ahsoka Tano?

Plo Koon discovered Ahsoka and was accepted into the Jedi order when she was 3. As soon as she became 14, she was granted the rank of Padawan.

She started working under Anakin Skywalker, a powerful Jedi knight. Ahsoka gained Anakin’s respect when she saved his life by destroying the Separatist shield generator.

Ahsoka and Clone Wars:

Ahsoka has gone through many victories and failures, heartbreak, and other ups and downs during the Clone Wars. She fought alongside Clone Captain Rex and even killed the dangerous enemy of Jedi Grevious.

She made many mistakes, refused to follow orders, and hence even learned strong lessons.

She learned the complexities of politics, love, and attraction during the Clone Wars. She caught feelings for Lux Bonteri, a separatist, which was complicated and against Jedi rules.

Also, she left the Jedi order because of wrong allegations against her for bombing the great Jedi temple.

Why did Ahsoka leave the Jedi order?

Ahsoka was framed for murder and bombing the Jedi temple. There was much strong evidence to prove that Ahsoka performed the crime. She was captured, and her Padawan title was snatched.

Later, Anakin brought the truth to everyone that Jedi Bariss ofee was behind the Jedi temple bombing. Ahsoka was called back, but she refused to return to the Jedi order, and another adventure of her life started.

