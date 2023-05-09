Niolis Collazo, The Waukegan High School Volleyball Coach Slain In The Massacre, Was Who?

Over the weekend, Niolis Collazo, a Waukegan High School volleyball coach, was shot and died.

Niolis Collazo, Who was He?

Niolis Collazo, born in 2000, was an assistant volleyball coach at Waukegan High School. She died on May 6, 2023. Collazo was slain in a gunshot at 10th Street and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators located multiple shot casings on the pavement beside a white vehicle.

Nobody has yet revealed the specifics of the event, and it is unknown if anybody has been arrested. On Monday, after learning of Collazo’s death, the school sent the following email to its neighborhood, which contained the following: “It is with great regret that we announce the sudden demise of Ms. Niolis Collazo.” Ms. Collazo was a Waukegan High School assistant boys’ volleyball coach. She also worked with young females at Smith Middle School as a counselor with Youth Guidance’s Working On Womanhood program.”

According to a district official, Collazo headed the boy’s volleyball team and graduated from high school in 2018. She also supervised and counseled students at Waukegan Smith Middle School and worked as a counselor for the “Working On Womanhood” program in Chicago. According to a school release, counselors will be present at Smith Middle School, Washington and Brookside campuses, and Waukegan High School on Monday.

She also served as a counselor for Youth Guidance’s Working On Womanhood program, which started in February, with young females at Smith Middle School. Officers from Waukegan police responded to the area of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue soon after 10:35 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two cars that had been fired at. They had traveled separately and had no relationship before the incident. The first automobile had only been hit once and had a male casualty. He was uninjured, according to the police. Collazo, 23, of Waukegan, was the lone passenger of the second vehicle, a Honda Civic, and was shot, according to police. She died at the Vista East Medical Centre.

The Autopsy Is Underway At The Lake County Coroner’s Office:

According to family members, Collazo was eager to help young people. According to Mia Carani, her sister, she contacted her sister from North Chicago while driving home to Waukegan to inform her that she had left her house keys behind. In addition to Smith Middle School, Waukegan High School’s Washington and Brookside campuses will host the school district’s Mental Health Response Team members on Monday.

